Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Education event
On Monday, March 23, KGOU hosted its latest Oklahoma Future forum at Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.
The event focused on what's being done during the ongoing state legislative session to address teacher pay, recruitment and retention, and discipline issues in Oklahoma schools.
StateImpact and KGOU managing editor Logan Layden led the panel discussion.
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