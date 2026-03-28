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Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Education event

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
StateImpact OklahomaBeth Wallis
Published March 28, 2026 at 9:06 AM CDT
From left: State Senator Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), Deer Creek Superintendent Jason Perez, Oklahoma Voice's Nuria Martinez-Keel, and Logan Layden
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
From left: State Senator Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), Deer Creek Superintendent Jason Perez, Oklahoma Voice's Nuria Martinez-Keel, and Logan Layden

On Monday, March 23, KGOU hosted its latest Oklahoma Future forum at Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

The event focused on what's being done during the ongoing state legislative session to address teacher pay, recruitment and retention, and discipline issues in Oklahoma schools.

StateImpact and KGOU managing editor Logan Layden led the panel discussion.

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Education
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
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