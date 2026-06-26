Chickasaw Nation's new governor Chris Anoatubby sworn in as his father Bill Anoatubby steps down

Bill Anoatubby stepped down as Chickasaw Nation's governor on Friday, passing the torch to his son, former Lt. Gov. Chris Anoatubby.

Chris Anoatubby was sworn in as governor at a ceremony in East Central University in Ada. He said he will continue the work of his predecessors, invest in education and health care, and support elders and veterans.

"(Former Gov. Bill Anoatubby)'s words echo a sense of purpose embodied by our greatest tribal leaders, and that he has exemplified throughout his life," the new Gov. Anoatubby said. "Today, it is with that same spirit of duty and a profound sense of gratitude that I commit myself to honorably serve the Chickasaw people as governor of the Chickasaw Nation, and to strive to build upon the work and progress of those who came before so that it may benefit those who come after, just as Chickasaws have always done."

Bill Anoatubby gave his final remarks as governor before Chris's appointment, surrounded on stage by family members. At noon, his resignation became effective, ending his nearly 40-year tenure as the tribe's leader .

The elder Anoatubby was met with cheers and applause as Kevin Meeks, Chickasaw deputy secretary of health, introduced him as the greatest leader in Chickasaw history.

"History has repeatedly demonstrated that the strength of the Chickasaw Nation rests beyond any singular leader, but in the collective will and united voices of every citizen of our great nation," Bill Anoatubby said. "As we look forward, it is the same vision, the same mission, and the same collaborative approach that got us here … with the same principles that unified and guided our Chickasaw ancestors in the homelands."

During the ceremony, Gov. Chris Anoatubby announced Tishomingo District legislator Scott Evans as his pick for lieutenant governor.

Multiple tribal, state and federal officials were in attendance, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Democratic House Minority Leader and gubernatorial candidate Cyndi Munson, Absentee Shawnee Gov. John R. Johnson, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert and former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating.

1 of 12 — IMG_9249.jpeg / 2 of 12 — IMG_9398.jpeg / 3 of 12 — IMG_9427.jpeg / 4 of 12 — IMG_9452.jpeg / 5 of 12 — IMG_9460.jpeg / 6 of 12 — IMG_9501.jpeg / 7 of 12 — IMG_9514.jpeg / 8 of 12 — IMG_9573.jpeg Chris Anoatubby, right, speaks at his swearing in ceremony in Ada. Thomas Pablo / KOSU 9 of 12 — IMG_9565.jpeg / 10 of 12 — IMG_9664.jpeg / 11 of 12 — IMG_9607.jpeg / 12 of 12 — IMG_9289.jpeg /

Other elected leaders across the state shared messages of support.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement praising Bill Anoatubby's career and affirming his faith in Chris Anoatubby's future work.

"Governor Chris Anoatubby has large shoes to fill as he assumes the role held by his father, Governor Bill Anoatubby, whose visionary leadership has shaped not only the modern Chickasaw Nation but also the broader landscape across Indian Country," Hoskin wrote. "Congratulations, Governor Chris Anoatubby. We wish you strength and success on the journey ahead."

Oklahoma Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Gentner Drummond wrote on Facebook that he looks forward to working with Gov. Chris Anoatubby.

Gov. Chris Anoatubby said the tribe will continue to listen to Chickasaw citizens and that he looks forward to collaborating with elected leaders.

"Over the past four decades, the Chickasaw Nation has seen and made tremendous progress together, strong and unified. We will continue to do great things as we begin this new chapter in our tribe's history," Gov. Anoatubby said. "We will honor our past by working toward our future through the exercise of sovereignty and self-determination, with the will of the people as our driving force, and a clear mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.