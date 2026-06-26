OKC shelter pauses intakes after rescuing more than 350 animals from nearby home

Exotic and domestic birds, dogs, cats, reptiles and a horse were part of what Oklahoma City officials said could be its largest animal seizure yet. The shelter is evaluating the animals as of Friday morning, according to a news release.

The city has temporarily stopped accepting animals until after Tuesday and is working with rescue organizations to help with capacity.

“This situation is heartbreaking,” Johny Sandoval, shelter superintendent, said in the release.

The animal shelter was already out of kennel space as of Wednesday. The facility was housing at least 126 adoptable pets before Thursday’s rescue.

Adoptions are still open at the rescue during the intake pause. Through July 3, residents can choose their own adoption fees for dogs.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The department said its adoptable dogs are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and tested or treated for heartworms.

“The shelter is desperate to find loving homes for our dog and cat population so we can make room and care for all the new animals we took in last night,” Sandoval said in the release.

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