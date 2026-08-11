Here are the most collaborative interim studies ahead of Oklahoma's 2027 legislative session

Interim studies are publicly held meetings meant to inform lawmakers and the public about an impending political or social issue. They usually cover a wide range of topics, from public safety and the judicial system to water issues and healthcare.

This year, there are about 90 approved studies in each chamber. Several overlap topically, suggesting where lawmakers' priorities lie ahead of the next legislative session.

A group of Republicans and Democrats , for example, will study delays in processing Sexual Assault Test kits, and how non-reported kits are stored. Rural development and water infrastructure studies are also seeing bipartisan and bicameral interest, with several studies looking into water infrastructure, generally, and into specific rural water districts.

Here is a list of key collaborative interim studies requested by members of the Senate and House. The studies listed are as shown on the Senate website, but many have identical or similar studies occurring in the House.