Inside the operation that reportedly smuggled Trump off Air Force One after assassination threat

The political world is buzzing about the implications of news first reported by The Washington Post. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal has asked for a congressional briefing about an operation held in Ankara last month.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the Secret Service smuggled President Trump out of a NATO summit in Turkey after a credible assassination threat from Iran. At one point, the Secret Service reportedly hid the president in a catering truck while secretly switching him to another plane traveling with Air Force One.

Host Scott Tong talks with Paul Eckloff, former supervisor of the Presidential Protective Division of the Secret Service.

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