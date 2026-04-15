Political oversight reaches Texas college classrooms
Public universities across Texas have instituted sweeping changes to course teachings and offerings in recent months, from canceling gender studies programs to directing faculty to sign a pledge not to indoctrinate students.
The changes are a mark of the growing influence state politicians have over public universities following the passage of a new state law in 2025.
Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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