$25 million dollars to be added to Parental Choice Tax Credit cap, pending governor approval

House Bill 3705 from House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, would raise the Parental Choice Tax Credit’s cap from $250 million to $275 million. The program provides a $5,000 to $7,000 tax credit for parents whose children attend eligible private schools.

The vote was largely on party lines. Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher was the lone Republican in opposition.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said increases to agencies require a performance audit to justify them. Private schools, however, do not have to prove effectiveness.

“We are being asked to authorize a cumulative $975 million in tax expenditures by 2027 for about 40,000 students,” Boren said. “And this without a single report on whether this has improved statewide literacy rates, graduation outcomes [or] workforce development goals.”

She said private schools do not have to play by the same rules as public schools, whose funding relies on compliance with myriad statutes.

“[Private schools] can teach banned books. They can teach DEI. They can teach CRT. They can have limited days of instruction,” Boren said. “There’s no requirement for the certification of the teachers that are working with them. They are also able to refuse students based on disability or learning needs… all while taking taxpayer-funded credits.”

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, $248.4 million was spent on the program last year. Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who defended the bill, says the state came “quite close” to hitting the cap, so the increase would “slowly grow” the program.

Though the program was billed as a way to help lower-income families afford private school, data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show more than $56 million was awarded to families with incomes of over $225,000. For families with incomes of $75,000 or less, $55 million was awarded.

According to data from Private School Review, tuition at Oklahoma private schools has increased 61% since the 2023-24 school year.

The bill is part of a larger budget agreement that includes $2,000 teacher pay raises, which has been called a “gentleman’s agreement” as no formal yoke exists in writing. The teacher pay raise bill, Senate Bill 201 , has passed the Senate but stalled in the House.

“While we are locking away an additional $25 million for private tuition, we are leaving our public school teachers to wait for a pay raise that is being used as a political bargaining chip,” Boren said.

Daniels disputed Boren’s point, saying she would “never use a teacher as a bargaining chip for anything.”

The bill now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.