Poll finds Oklahomans have low opinion of schools, want more funding for teacher salaries, classrooms

OCEP is based at the University of Oklahoma. It took a sampling of 1,165 Oklahomans from a representative variety of socioeconomic, regional and political backgrounds.

It found respondents were most likely to assign their local schools a “C” grade. This year, 29% gave their local schools an “A” or “B” grade, which is down from 41% two years ago.

Respondents were most likely to rate the state’s management of schools a “D.” Only 13% gave the state an “A” or “B” grade this year, down from 22% in 2024.

For local schools, 28% of Democrats gave an “A” or “B,” versus 9% of Independents and 16% of Republicans.

In national polls, respondents are most likely to assess their local schools at a “B” grade.

In the midst of lawmakers raising the budget for public education this year by more than $225 million and touting the state’s average teacher pay, the survey found overwhelming support for schools and higher teacher pay — 71% and 70% “strongly support,” respectively.

Senate Bill 201 would give teachers a $2,000 raise. It passed the Senate, but has stalled in the House.

The issue of raises showed a steep partisan divide among respondents. For Democrats, 92% supported increased teacher salaries, versus 78% of Independents and 58% of Republicans. Public school funding increases saw a similar pattern: 90% of Democrats supported it, compared to 79% of Independents and 56% of Republicans.

Following the recent passage of a bill to require third-graders to be held back for low reading scores, 70% say they support third-grade retention.

Other policy questions included whether respondents supported requiring students to use bathrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates — which 74% did. Another asked whether they supported making the state superintendent a governor-appointed position, which 62% opposed.

Oklahomans were divided fairly evenly on school choice initiatives like the private school tax credit , equalizing charter school funding and supporting charter schools.

The full report is available here .