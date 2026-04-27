Poll finds Oklahomans have low opinion of schools, want more funding for teacher salaries, classrooms
The annual Oklahoma Education Poll from the Oklahoma Center for Education Policy found the state’s residents have a largely negative perception of schools and want more investment in public education.
OCEP is based at the University of Oklahoma. It took a sampling of 1,165 Oklahomans from a representative variety of socioeconomic, regional and political backgrounds.
It found respondents were most likely to assign their local schools a “C” grade. This year, 29% gave their local schools an “A” or “B” grade, which is down from 41% two years ago.
Respondents were most likely to rate the state’s management of schools a “D.” Only 13% gave the state an “A” or “B” grade this year, down from 22% in 2024.
For local schools, 28% of Democrats gave an “A” or “B,” versus 9% of Independents and 16% of Republicans.
In national polls, respondents are most likely to assess their local schools at a “B” grade.
In the midst of lawmakers raising the budget for public education this year by more than $225 million and touting the state’s average teacher pay, the survey found overwhelming support for schools and higher teacher pay — 71% and 70% “strongly support,” respectively.
Senate Bill 201 would give teachers a $2,000 raise. It passed the Senate, but has stalled in the House.
The issue of raises showed a steep partisan divide among respondents. For Democrats, 92% supported increased teacher salaries, versus 78% of Independents and 58% of Republicans. Public school funding increases saw a similar pattern: 90% of Democrats supported it, compared to 79% of Independents and 56% of Republicans.
Following the recent passage of a bill to require third-graders to be held back for low reading scores, 70% say they support third-grade retention.
Other policy questions included whether respondents supported requiring students to use bathrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates — which 74% did. Another asked whether they supported making the state superintendent a governor-appointed position, which 62% opposed.
Oklahomans were divided fairly evenly on school choice initiatives like the private school tax credit, equalizing charter school funding and supporting charter schools.
The full report is available here.
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