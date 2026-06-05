State AG, Tulsa DA charge three with defrauding Tulsa Public Schools

Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler filed charges Thursday morning against three people over an alleged scheme to defraud Tulsa Public Schools of more than $779,000 via bogus repair contracts.

At a press conference announcing the charges, Drummond said Charles Hudgins, TPS' former director of bond development, hired two contractors to do engineering work on school roofs when, according to prosecutors, no work was completed nor ever needed.

The contractors, Gayle Gwinup and Thomas McKenna, were hired under their company, Allied Engineering Group. Prosecutors said AEG then funneled around $736,000 to M&G Consulting, an architecture firm owned by Hudgins.

The money was allegedly taken out of TPS' 2021 bond package.

"These funds came from a voter-approved bond issue," Drummond said. "Every dollar stolen is a dollar that never became a safe roof, a repaired classroom or a better learning environment for a Tulsa child."

The charges stem from a 2025 audit of TPS conducted by Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. The audit found that the district had "routinely" failed to properly oversee funds.

The audit was requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt after hearing concerns from former TPS Board of Education Members E'Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall, both of whom have heavily criticized the district over its handling of funds.

"[That audit] resulted in nothing other than leading my office to go deeper into a forensic request with Auditor Byrd," Drummond said. "It is, in large part, the forensic audit that I am relying upon that gives us the information to proceed today."

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson, who was present at Thursday's press conference, read a prepared statement to the media.

"This matter stems from past misconduct that was referred to law enforcement by the district staff itself," Johnson said. "Tulsa Public Schools has implemented significant safeguards and operational changes since discovery of this misconduct."

Drummond emphasized that Tulsa Public Schools itself had been "transparent, collaborative and cooperative" with investigators.

Ashley, who was also present at the press conference, said she had been hearing rumors about financial misconduct at the district before being elected onto the school board in 2020.

A total of 27 counts were filed against the three defendants, each carrying a maximum of ten years in prison. Drummond said it was likely that prosecutors will amend the initial filing to include more charges as the investigation continues.

/ The first page of Thursday's filing from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler against three people accused of defrauding Tulsa Public Schools.

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Editing by Michael Marcotte

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/ Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps.

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