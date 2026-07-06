Oklahoma State University’s Storybook Trail marries literature and nature

A statue of Mary Lennox, from Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," stands at the entrance to the trail.

The Evelyn DeBenning Storybook Trail’s namesake was a longtime Stillwater teacher. Her daughter, Annawyn DeBenning Shamas, and family donated the funds to create the attraction. DeBenning Shamas is an OSU Distinguished Alumnus.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Director Lou Anella stands by a statue of Tom Sawyer fishing beside a creek.

After its debut in late May, visitors can experience a tribute to literary staples like “Black Beauty,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

Lou Anella is the director of the Botanic Garden. He said the trail is among several parts of the garden geared toward expanding children’s imaginations, such as the Treewalk Village and Train Garden.

“All of the statues, except for the last one, are related to children’s literature,” Anella said. “So, it’s a way to get children excited about literature and excited about being out of doors and exploring nature.”

While the trail is open now, there’s still more to come over the next year. Plans are in the works for OSU theater students to perform readings that visitors can listen to by scanning a QR code. A nod to DeBenning’s heritage, a sculpture of Chickasaw storyteller Te Ata is also on the way.

The trail is open during regular garden hours.

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