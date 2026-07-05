City of Norman assesses widespread storm damage

UPDATED: Sunday, July 5 at 1:03 p.m.

The City of Norman says damage assessments from the overnight storm is ongoing. City officials say all available crews are assessing, assisting or repairing issues at this time.

Residents should be aware of the following:

TRAFFIC SIGNALS: Traffic signals at multiple intersections are blacked out. These intersections should be treated as four-way stops until repairs are made.

ROAD CLOSURES: Motorists should slow down and travel with caution. Never drive into downed power lines. As debris is removed from public rights-of-way, local roadways may also be closed.

Local Closures (full roadways or lanes) as of 10:15 AM 7/5/26:

Denison / Woods to Berry 36th S.W. Main to Ed Noble Robinson from Manor Hill Dr to 48th Robinson/48th to Rock Creek and 60th Rock Creek 60th to 72nd west Rock Creek from Bishops to Grandview

Motorists should slow down and travel with caution. Never drive into downed power lines. As debris is removed from public rights-of-way, local roadways may also be closed.

DEBRIS CLEANUP: The City of Norman is aware of residential concerns regarding debris cleanup. Citywide assessment must be carried out before a debris cleanup plan is formed and shared with the community. Assessment is ongoing. Specific cleanup plans will be shared to Normanok.gov as they are solidified. (Regular, weekly yard waste pickup information can be found here.)

DAMAGE/DEBRIS REPORTING: Call 911 only in life-threatening emergencies. Debris obstructing public spaces can be phoned into non-emergency dispatch at 405-321-1444. Callers should be prepared to experience longer than normal wait times. City crews cannot assist with debris clearing on private property. City crews are actively clearing public rights-of-way.

The State of Oklahoma encourages all property owners to report storm damage at damage.ok.gov.

Call 911 only in life-threatening emergencies. Debris obstructing public spaces can be phoned into non-emergency dispatch at 405-321-1444. Callers should be prepared to experience longer than normal wait times. City crews cannot assist with debris clearing on private property. City crews are actively clearing public rights-of-way.

LOST OR FOUND PETS: Storms can leave animals displaced. Learn more about getting them home safely through Norman Animal Welfare.

COOLING STATIONS: With power out for many community members, three air-conditioned cooling stations are available:

12th Avenue Recreation Center, 1701 12th Avenue NE: 11 AM to 7 PM on 7/5/26 CrossPointe Church, 2601 24th Ave SE: 1-7 PM on 7/5/26 Norman First American United Methodist Church, 1950 Beaumont Drive: 7/5/26



With power out for many community members, three air-conditioned cooling stations are available:

GENERAL DISASTER RELIEF: Individuals or families in need of immediate assistance following natural disasters can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Fireworks Rescheduled

The 2026 NFourth Fest fireworks finale has been rescheduled once more due to the storm and is now slated for July 10, 2026.

The city says with the amount of damage observed, there are currently no estimated times of repair to share.

Updates will continue to be provided as progress is made.