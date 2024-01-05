© 2024 KGOU
OG&E seeks to raise rates. Here's how much your bill might increase

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:25 AM CST
OG&E
Kyle Phillips/For Oklahoma Voice
OG&E

OG&E customers may see another rate hike.

The utility company is asking the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to approve an annual rate increase of $332 million.

The utility says the proposed increase would allow for grid upgrades to boost reliability during extreme weather events.

The average residential customer would see an increase of $19.02 per month, about a 13.85% increase, according to the company. This follows a reduction of an average of $21 per month, which went into effect in November 2023.

If approved, OG&E expects the new rates to take effect no later than July.

PSO has also given notice it intends to seek a rate adjustment.

Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
