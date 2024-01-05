OG&E seeks to raise rates. Here's how much your bill might increase

OG&E customers may see another rate hike.

The utility company is asking the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to approve an annual rate increase of $332 million.

The utility says the proposed increase would allow for grid upgrades to boost reliability during extreme weather events.

The average residential customer would see an increase of $19.02 per month, about a 13.85% increase, according to the company. This follows a reduction of an average of $21 per month, which went into effect in November 2023.

If approved, OG&E expects the new rates to take effect no later than July.

PSO has also given notice it intends to seek a rate adjustment.

