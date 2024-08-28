Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves rate hike for ONG

The increase will add more than $31 million to ONG’s annual base rate revenue, which is currently around half a billion dollars. The utility requested the rate hike in April, saying the extra income would offset business costs and infrastructure investments.

The Corporation Commission last approved a rate increase for ONG in November 2022. The current rate hike passed 2 to 1, with Commissioner Bob Anthony dissenting.

Anthony says he doesn’t believe the proceeding fully complied with state ethics laws due to Commissioner Todd Hiett’s participation and the “appearance of impropriety.”

Hiett was recently accused of sexual misconduct at an out-of-state conference. A statement from Anthony’s office insinuates Hiett’s behavior may have involved one of ONG’s lawyers.

