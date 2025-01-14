The newest member of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission swears in

The former secretary of state under Gov. Kevin Stitt took an oath to defend the U.S. and Oklahoma State Constitutions on Monday in the capitol’s Supreme Court ceremonial room.

Bingman was accompanied by his family as he was sworn into the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) by Supreme Court Justice Dana Kuehn. Addressing the crowd, he said he has more to learn as he assumes the role.

“There's a lot of work to be done at the commission – a lot of challenges – and I think we're ready to begin and move Oklahoma forward,” he said.

Bingman’s swearing-in marks the end of Bob Anthony’s 36-year career on the Commission . During his last OCC meeting, Anthony said he was honored to serve in the role.

“Our oath of office says support and defend the Constitution, and so that's what we should commit ourselves to,” he said.

Bingman, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in petroleum land management and has served in various public service positions . He was elected to the city commission of Sapulpa in the 1990s and later served as mayor.

After being elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Bingman was voted to the State Senate, where he stayed until 2016. He later resigned from his appointed position as secretary of state in 2023 to run for the OCC.

His first public meeting as a commissioner is set for Jan. 15.