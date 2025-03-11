U.S. Supreme Court won't hear case from Oklahoma, other states to restrict legal action against oil and gas giants

Lawsuits against oil and gas companies cite deception over the effects of human-induced climate change and the billions of dollars spent cleaning up after disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes. The federal government estimates climate-related disasters in 2024 accounted for $182.7 billion in damages.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the lawsuit Monday, the Associated Press reported .

Last May, Drummond joined 18 other attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey and Rhode Island over their legal action against oil and gas companies. A lawsuit filed in California states companies like Exxon Mobil knew of the atmospheric warming effects of fossil fuel production for decades but downplayed the issue through public statements and marketing.

In comments made last year , Drummond said, “This wasteful litigation by five states is a brazen attempt to hobble energy policies that positively impact our country.”

Drummond’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, the attorney general joined a separate lawsuit against a New York law that would tax oil and gas companies for their contribution to the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The Climate Change Superfund Act requires companies to contribute to infrastructure investments to adapt to more severe weather. A similar law was also passed in Vermont.

The New York-focused litigation has not been considered by the Supreme Court.