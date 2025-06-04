PSO monthly bills to rise with regulatory approval of power plant purchase

The acquisition plans were first announced in September when PSO filed for the OCC’s approval. The existing facility is meant to address growing energy demands, according to the utility.

“Adding this natural gas facility to our fleet allows us to serve our customers efficiently and reliably without the need to construct a new plant,” Leigh Anne Strahler, president and chief operating officer of PSO, said in the announcement .

Commissioners voted 2 to 1 during their Wednesday meeting, with Todd Hiett splitting from Kim David and Brian Bingman’s approval. The discussion lasted more than an hour with a break in between.

David voiced support for the acquisition, saying she preferred the natural gas plant over intermittent power like wind turbines or solar panels.

“ I have, absolutely, full confidence in the fact that the rate payers will benefit if there's extra power at this plant because it will be sold on the market, and that will be to their benefit,” she said.

Hiett, however, said he was unconvinced of the need for cost recovery, and that the plant would not be adding energy to the grid to meet demands.

“ Buying this plant does not add one megawatt of capacity to the system,” Hiett said. “That plant's already there. All we're doing is moving it from one owner over to the rate payers paying for it.”

It’s unclear when customers will begin seeing the monthly increase following the purchase.