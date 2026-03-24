State regulators say nuclear energy is possible in Oklahoma, but challenges remain

A group of researchers, utility representatives and energy experts has been developing a report on the possibility of nuclear energy generation in Oklahoma since last August. The study was ordered by the state legislature last year after the passage of Senate Bill 130 .

Overall, the group found no technical barriers to nuclear energy generation in the state. But the cost and timeline of developing the technology and public pushback could create obstacles.

In a state where natural gas and wind energy make up the majority of its generation landscape, nuclear energy presents as a costly alternative . But the report notes demand from hyperscale energy consumers, like some data centers, could attract the so-called nuclear energy renaissance to the Sooner State.

The working group found Oklahoma’s industry workforce might already have the skills needed for nuclear energy.

“Its prominent oil and gas, aerospace and precision manufacturing industries could lend their expertise to bridging nuclear energy generation development efforts,” the report reads.

Still, Oklahomans expressed concern about the technology’s impact on the environment and human health. Public comments mentioned the considerable waste generated by nuclear energy, the costs that would be passed to ratepayers and past accidents at nuclear power plants.

Some of the study focused on advanced nuclear energy generation, which uses smaller reactors than traditional towers. The reactors, which are primarily still in the design phase, will be between $3 billion and $5 billion, the report reads. That’s significantly more than the cost of a gas-fired power plant or wind farm.

The U.S. Department of Energy Advanced nuclear energy reactors

The high price tag could make it challenging for investor-owned utilities like Oklahoma Gas & Electric and Public Service Company of Oklahoma to rely on ratepayers for constructing a nuclear energy facility.

“Accordingly, solving this challenge likely would require exploring alternative funding sources, such as government loan guarantees and incentives, customer funding participation and private funding by developers and other stakeholders,” the report reads.

Exploring nuclear energy in southwest Oklahoma

During an Oct. 21 Corporation Commission meeting, Altus City Manager Gary Jones told regulators the city is considering nuclear reactors. Jones said energy generation would be used to support the Altus Air Force base.

“We started looking at the idea of actually producing power within our own community in case we lost transmission lines,” he said. “And through this process and working with the Air Force and talking with the Pentagon, the idea of nuclear reactors has come up.”

“And so with that, Altus has been looking at this for about two and a half years.”

The Trump administration is trying to speed up licensing times for microreactors, which could help military bases with energy resilience. Some of the reactors are as small as minivans .

The report notes it’s unlikely that military bases will switch on any reactors before 2028.

StateImpact reached out to Jones for an update on the city’s nuclear energy discussions but did not hear back before publication.

Establishing a nuclear energy office in state government

The state legislature is also working on creating a nuclear energy presence in Oklahoma.

On March 16, the House passed a bill that would create the Advanced Nuclear Energy Office. House Bill 3175 states the office would compile a report on potential barriers and regulations for nuclear energy to submit to the governor by Dec. 1, 2027.

The governor would be required to employ a director of the office with experience in nuclear energy, the bill reads.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

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