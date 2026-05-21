Summer bills for OG&E customers will be lower than last year, company says

The utility company , which has about 913,300 customers, conducts fuel price assessments in May and October. It’s required to notify state regulators if costs change.

Last year, residential customers paid an average of $166.89 from June to October. This year’s summer period is expected to be $152.14, according to the company.

OG&E uses natural gas — which makes up about 66% of its fuel mix — to generate electricity at several power plants. About 22% of its power comes from coal and 7% is pulled from wind and solar farms.

The decrease comes as Oklahomans and the rest of the nation see higher prices for fuel at the pump. But gasoline is different from natural gas, which is used to generate electricity. Statewide gas prices on May 21 averaged about $4, according to motor club AAA.

The electricity price decrease will amount to an average of $14.75, the company said, and customers can expect to see those changes starting in June or July.

Households enrolled in the company’s Guaranteed Flat Bill program, which keeps customers' bills the same each month, won’t see the reduction.

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