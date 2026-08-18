Cleanup is underway after large natural gas tank fire in Glenpool

On Monday night, emergency responders extinguished three natural gas tank fires in Glenpool. The first explosion was reported earlier that day just after 8:30 a.m. Large smoke plumes could be seen rising from the area.

No one was injured, but emergency management officials say they are monitoring air quality around the site. Tulsa County Emergency Management said in an announcement it’s working with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and other groups after the fire.

“We ask everyone to please stay away from the area while crews continue their work,” the department said.

The tank farm owner, Explorer Pipeline, said it’s now managing remediation with companies Williams Fire and Hazard Control and US Fire Pumps. Wastewater is being removed using vacuum equipment and storage tanks, a spokesperson said.

In June 2006, a fire erupted in the same tank farm from a lightning strike. Reporting from the Tulsa World said the tank contained 5 million gallons of unleaded gasoline.

A 2003 fire at the nearby ConocoPhillips tank farm was likely caused by static electricity, a federal report shows.

Explorer Pipeline told StateImpact its tanks are maintained in full compliance with guidelines from trade association American Petroleum Institute.

“Inspections are conducted on a regular basis, and our most recent inspection was up to date and passed without issue,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not specify the agency or organization that led the inspection.

“Explorer Pipeline is managing the on-site reclamation and remediation process and will continue the foam application today as needed,” the company said. “That is our main focus at this time.”

“We want to especially acknowledge and thank the Glenpool Fire Department for their rapid response and all the other agencies for their cooperative efforts in providing assistance."

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