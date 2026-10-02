Choctaw Nation in the spotlight as Trump makes rare visit to Indian Country

Very few presidents have visited tribal reservations while in office, putting Trump in rare company. Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Barack Obama have previously visited the Choctaw reservation, in particular.

The Choctaw Nation has said the event's location is not a political endorsement , though there was plenty of openness from Choctaw officials.

Trump briefly addressed the tribal connection and thanked Choctaw Chief Gary Batton by name. Batton stood up for recognition.

Choctaw Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. opened the event. He gave a Christian prayer that lasted a few minutes. Batton did not speak.

"They voted for me," Trump said of the tribal leaders. "I like them. If they didn't vote for me, I wouldn't really like them."

Sarah Liese / KOSU A Choctaw color guard presents flags at the Donald Trump rally in Durant.

At least some people in the crowd were Choctaw citizens.

"I think it's an opportunity for our chief and assistant chief and our tribal council members to speak to the president to make sure that we are all considered and that our tribal sovereignty is maintained," said Crystal Michels, a Choctaw citizen, who wore a MAGA hat and waited in the rain for hours before the rally began.

Batton wasn't the only tribal leader to appear. Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez and representatives from Osage Nation attended the rally, according to a Choctaw representative.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a Cherokee citizen from Westville , also attended.

Republican nominee for governor Mike Mazzei said he looked forward to working with the state's tribes after Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Cherokee citizen also in attendance, maintained a frosty relationship with tribal nations in Oklahoma.

"Your commitment to family, culture and service reflects values that mean a great deal to me personally," Mazzei said. "Chief Batton, it's been a great honor and privilege to get to know you, and I'm incredibly excited and optimistic and look forward to some great collaborative work for jobs and schools and roads and health care."

Indian Country wasn't discussed much aside from their comments.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, however, made tribal nations a large part of his speech. He touted Choctaw Nation as a model for private enterprise, saying his visits to Indian Country indicate that "capitalism works."

"Choctaw Nation is a clear example of capitalism working. Look at the development here," Beach said. "The private sector creates jobs … Gary creates jobs.

"President Trump is protecting you, your family and your community by investing in the private sector growth and protecting your sovereignty."

This story is published with support of the Global Indigenous Reporting Network .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.