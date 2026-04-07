After pleading no contest to watching cockfight, former gamefowl lobbyist is running for Oklahoma statehouse

Anthony DeVore, the former leader of the commission, pleaded no contest to being a spectator of a cockfight in late March in McIntosh County.

In Oklahoma, it is a misdemeanor to be knowingly present at a cockfight. He took a six-month deferred sentence, receiving 20 hours of community service and a $100 fine. The outcome drew dismay from animal welfare advocates who say it equates to an "expensive parking ticket."

Despite initially pleading "not guilty," DeVore's attorney, Billy Coyle, said his client did not want to keep the case going as he is running for a seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

"In other words, whoever he's running again wanted to make it about, 'This guy's a felon, even though it was only a misdemeanor, and he's got an active case open,'" Coyle said. "And so, I think Anthony wanted to put it behind him."

Last year, animal advocacy groups Animal Wellness Action and Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, released videos captured through their own "investigations," saying they show commission leaders including DeVore.

Graycen Wheeler / KOSU / KOSU Anthony DeVore, state House of Representatives candidate for district 19, holds a rooster on a gamefowl operation in Wilson.

Under state law , DeVore is still eligible to run for office. Candidates convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony can't.

In late September, Coyle said DeVore will be able to have the case expunged.

In a statement, DeVore said he plans on recusing himself "in any and ALL bills regarding chicken fighting."

"I pleaded no contest to my charge because it would have wasted a ridiculous amount of government tax dollars to fight it," DeVore said in a statement. "I'd rather get attacked by animal rights activists over and over and over again than waste tax dollars defending myself."

DeVore said he is running to not serve self-interests but work for other goals including tougher punishments on violent crimes, protect the rural way of life and natural resources, Second Amendment rights and the lives of unborn children.

In southeastern Oklahoma's House District 19, DeVore is one of the three people on the Republican ticket vying to replace outgoing representative Justin Humphrey, R- Lane. The other candidates are Derek Porter and Michael A. Brittingham.

During his time as representative, Humphrey authored measures to reduce the penalties for cockfighting, which is a felony in the state. The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission has repeatedly advocated for a reduction in penalties, saying it wanted to defend members' rights to raise roosters.

Last year, the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission Political Action Committee got a $10,000 dollar fine and was dissolved after reaching a settlement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

In a press release , leaders of Animal Wellness Action said DeVore is "unfit to serve" in office, that the sentence is "unacceptable," and that organized cockfighting is tied to illegal gambling and violence.

"What a missed opportunity for the prosecutor and for the judge to apply meaningful penalties to a man who showed contempt for the rule of law and engaged in criminal animal cruelty," said Wayne Pacelle, the organization's president.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.