Our Blood Institute sounds alarm for donations amid inclement weather, flu season impacts

A nonprofit blood provider in Oklahoma is 2,000 donations behind what it needs to replenish the local blood supply amid inclement weather and a spike in flu cases.

Our Blood Institute is the nation's sixth-largest independent blood center, with 10 donor centers in Oklahoma. According to its website , it provides more than 95 percent of the state blood supply to over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

The institute said in a press release this shortage is in addition to the 1,200 donations required daily to meet the needs of area hospitals, where demand has increased. A blood emergency was declared before winter weather hit, which led to canceled blood drives and a drop in donations.

“We were already facing a critical shortage when we declared a blood emergency, but the winter weather the next morning made the situation even more distressing,” said Dr. John Armitage, the institute's president and CEO. “We haven’t been able to recover and are actually worse off than we were before the storm. The fall off in our Type O blood levels is especially concerning. We need donors to step up now more than ever.”

An uptick in flu cases is also impacting donor turnout, according to the release. The American Red Cross states that people must wait to donate if they have a fever or productive cough.

As of the end of last week, Oklahoma’s influenza dashboard showed a flu test positivity rate of 35.7% statewide, which is a 159% increase since the beginning of the year .

“We’ve extended hours, added drives and donors have started showing up — but not enough to make up lost ground,” Armitage said. “The need is still urgent. Please help us cross the finish line.”

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. But, if you are 16, you must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. If you are 17, you must weigh at least 125 pounds and at least 110 pounds if you are 18 or older.

Successful donors will receive a limited-edition superhero-themed T-shirt, and those who give through Feb. 15 will receive a pair of Valentine’s sleep shorts printed with blood drop hearts.

Appointments can be made at obi.org/emergency .