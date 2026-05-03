Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 on cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, WHO says

Three people have died in an outbreak of a dangerous respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the World Health Organization.

At least six people are believed to have been infected with a hantavirus, including one whose infection has been confirmed by a laboratory, and five other suspected cases. Three people have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa, the WHO said.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the agency said.

The agency is also "facilitating coordination between" WHO member states and the ship's operators to evacuate two passengers showing symptoms "as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board," the WHO said.

The WHO did not name the cruise ship or release any additional details.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that are usually spread by exposure to urine, saliva or feces from infected rodents, such as rats or mice. Hantavirus infections are rare but can cause serious respiratory infections known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Symptoms usually start with fatigue, fever and muscle aches, but can also include headaches, dizziness, chills and additional problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. The disease can then progress to coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest as the lungs fill with fluid. More than one third of patients who experience respiratory symptoms may die from the syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease got attention recently when it claimed the life of Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman.

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