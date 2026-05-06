Have you lost or are worried about losing SNAP benefits? NPR wants to hear your story

States are starting to enforce expanded work requirements and other changes for people receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

Those newly at risk of losing the benefit include able bodied recipients aged 55-64, parents of children 14-17, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and young people who are aging out of foster care.

The changes are part of a 20% funding cut to the program under President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.

The NPR Network wants to hear from you about the threat of losing these benefits. If you've already lost SNAP, what does that mean for your current situation and future plans?

If you're a state employee or work in food assistance, we'd also like to hear how you see these changes unfolding.

Fill out the form below and tell us your story. If you would be open to an NPR or member station producer contacting you for a story, please indicate that in the appropriate field. We will not use your submission in our story until we have obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

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