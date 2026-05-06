Oklahoma bill would open abortion prevention program to out-of-state groups

Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a measure that would allow out-of-state organizations to receive funding for a state program aiming to decrease abortions.

What does the measure say?

The Choosing Childbirth program, which was created in 2017 , has become a key part of Oklahoma’s strategy to support young children and pregnant women after the state enacted a near-total abortion ban . The State Department of Health provides grants to nonprofits in Oklahoma for the reimbursement of services, education and resources.

That includes organizations the State Department of Health funds directly and grant-supervising entities, which receive grants to reimburse smaller organizations. These grant supervisors are largely responsible for vetting and monitoring the nonprofits they reimburse.

Senate Bill 1503 , by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, would open up those grants to entities that aren’t based in-state to serve Oklahomans. Daniels said in March the legislation was written with the Texas-based nonprofit the Human Coalition in mind.

“They were excluded from eligibility for any of these grants, because they didn't have a brick-and-mortar location in this state, although they're registered with the state,” Daniels said. “I would like us to change this so that this very excellent organization, doing good work, would be able to be eligible for the next round of grants.”

The Human Coalition uses telecare and its seven brick-and-mortar facilities throughout the U.S. to reach pregnant women seeking an abortion. Clients can be connected with a nurse for counseling and referred to a local crisis pregnancy center for a free ultrasound or resources.

The nonprofit’s vision statement is “to make abortion unthinkable and unnecessary,” and it claims to have saved 35,000 children from abortion since it was founded in 2009. It generated about $30.7 million in 2024.

SB 1503 passed through the Senate and faced resistance during April House committee meetings by members of both parties. Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, for example, expressed concerns about dollars going toward out-of-state salaries. She said she wanted to see an amendment stating the money must be used in the state and cannot fund salaries.

“I hadn't thought of that until you brought it up. So I appreciate the suggestion,” Lepak said in April. “Yeah, I'm sensitive to where our tax dollars are going and how they're being spent. So if that's necessary to move this, I'd be certainly happy to do that.”

Lepak filed an amendment requiring all client-facing services funded under Choosing Childbirth, like counseling, education and referrals, to be delivered in person or via telecare by personnel who are based in Oklahoma and, where applicable, hold an active state license.

It also stated telecare services must comply with Oklahoma requirements, including secure communication, privacy protections and documentation of the location where the services are rendered.

House author reverses course

But on Tuesday, Lepak took it back. He said the Oklahoma Pregnancy Care Network, a grant supervisor currently receiving Choosing Childbirth funds, met with the bill authors and said they don’t want the amendments because “it causes problems for them.” Though Lepak said he doesn’t take issue with the amendments.

The Oklahoma Pregnancy Care Network is one of the top-funded nonprofits in the state’s Choosing Childbirth program. Lepak said the Human Coalition was agreeable to the amendment and even helped write it.

“It's our Oklahoma-based people that asked that the amendment be removed,” Lepak said. “And I don't know what else to say about that, because I don't want to represent what they may be telling people today.”

Representatives questioned and debated the measure for over an hour. Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, asked why the state should open up limited dollars to out-of-state organizations. Lepak argued that what matters is if the services are successful.

“Whether it's out-of-state or in-state, serving Oklahoma women and children and babies is the target here, not where the dollar lands that delivers those services,” Lepak said.

Lepak added that reporting requirements and audits would create accountability for these organizations to ensure state dollars are serving Oklahomans.

Some lawmakers express concerns

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, expressed concerns about the removal of the clause requiring out-of-state organizations to comply with Oklahoma telecare requirements.

The Human Coalition’s terms of conditions include a clause stating that communication over the internet, whether sent or received, “is generally not secure,” and the organization cannot guarantee the confidentiality or security of any information.

Munson asked where this information would be stored and what protections would be in place. Lepak said he couldn’t answer that because he never asked that question.

“But I would say that challenge is available, it exists in any of the entities that we appropriate money to that are not government entities sitting behind our cyber unit,” Lepak said.

Stark said she appreciated the initial amendment, which Lepak said was encouraged by her questions. Without it, Stark said her concerns about this bill’s language still stand, because it opens up state tax dollars to out-of-state salaries.

“I am absolutely pro-life – everybody on this floor knows that,” Stark said. “But I'm also a representative of Oklahoma and my constituents. And where their money goes is important to me.”

Still, several Republicans supported the measure, saying it decreases the likelihood of Oklahomans seeking out abortions. Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon, said this measure is about “choosing life.”

“If it passes, less kids will be murdered in the state of Oklahoma,” Caldwell said. “I don't know if it will be one or a thousand or whatever it may be, but that is simple enough for me, Mr. Speaker, to vote yes on this piece of legislation.”

The measure passed the House by a vote of 73-18. Stark was the only Republican to vote against the measure. It now heads to the governor’s desk.