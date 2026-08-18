Reported Oklahoma cyclosporiasis cases reach 544, but new illnesses may be declining

Oklahoma has reported 544 cyclosporiasis cases so far this year, according to new data from the State Department of Health. An agency spokesperson said the state may be starting to see the number of new illnesses decline.

This is based on the epidemic curve on the department’s cyclosporiasis dashboard, the spokesperson said in an email. The curve shows the number of illnesses in an outbreak over time.

Oklahoma’s reported case count includes 533 confirmed and 11 probable cases – up from 496 confirmed and 10 probable cases included in last week’s update . Thirty-six cases resulted in hospitalization. The illness is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with it, but it is not known to spread person-to-person.

The department spokesperson said many of the newly reported cases are being added to previous weeks. This is because of delays in diagnosis and reporting – averaging approximately 12 days from onset of symptoms to diagnosis.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, slight fever, nausea and fatigue.

“Cyclosporiasis is often diagnosed later than other gastrointestinal illnesses. Symptoms can come and go, and testing for Cyclospora is more specialized than testing for many other intestinal pathogens,” the spokesperson said. “Healthcare providers may first test for viral or bacterial causes before ordering testing for Cyclospora, which can delay both diagnosis and reporting.”

The spokesperson added that because cyclosporiasis is typically seasonal, with cases occurring through August, the department could expect to continue receiving reports for several more weeks as additional cases are diagnosed and reported.

The CDC has reported more than 15,000 confirmed cases in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico since May 1. This includes 9,481 cases reported in an ongoing multistate outbreak linked to recalled iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms in central Mexico, according to the CDC. The outbreak has resulted in 398 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Oklahoma is one of 17 states that reported cases with exposure to recalled iceberg lettuce from the company, according to the CDC . The federal agency stated the best-by dates for the recalled products have passed and they should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.

If an individual has recalled lettuce, they should throw it away or return it, and wash items and surfaces it may have touched with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Cases of cyclosporiasis can be treated with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, a combination antibiotic. But most people who have a healthy immune system will recover without treatment, according to the CDC . An untreated infection can last for a few days to months.

Consumers can reduce their risk of infection by washing their hands and any fresh produce before eating and cooking, and cooking produce to at least 158 degrees.