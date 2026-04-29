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Norman homeless shelter lawsuit dismissed

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:59 PM CDT
Conceptual rending of City Care homeless facility
City of Norman
Conceptual rending of City Care homeless facility

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the funding for a new homeless shelter in Norman has been dismissed.

Earlier this month, 54% of Norman voters approved an $8 million general obligation bond for the purposes of constructing a permanent homeless shelter.

Following the results of the election, a lawsuit was filed in Cleveland County challenging the constitutionality of the funding, arguing the homeless shelter does not qualify as a public utility and therefore is not eligible to be funded by the city under the Oklahoma Constitution. The lawsuit also took issue with the proposition not passing with a 60% supermajority of the vote.

Judge Michael Tupper dismissed the case in a hearing Wednesday morning, allowing for the construction of the shelter to continue. City officials have said they expect the shelter to be built within two years.

This comes amid confusion over enforcement of anti-encampment laws on state property near the location of the future shelter.

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Housing homelessnessCity of Norman
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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