Operation SAFE clears out homeless encampment in Norman ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The sweep was part of Operation SAFE, or Swift Action for Families Everywhere, an ongoing effort to remove homeless encampments on state property.

Shopping carts, tents, bedding, and other personal belongings were thrown into dumpsters. A press release from the Governor’s office said “thousands of needles and other dangerous materials” were also removed.

The encampment was located near nonprofit Food and Shelter. One person who was staying in the encampment said a temporary solution is needed before the recently voter-approved homeless shelter is built.

“To just destroy everything and tell people they can’t stay, that is totally inhumane,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Norman Police Department said it was not given advanced notice of the operation.

Food and Shelter and local service provider Norman Care-A-Vans were also not notified of the sweep ahead of time.

This action follows a body being discovered in the area. Stitt referred to the death as an overdose, but OSBI has not released a cause of death.

Following the operation, Sen. Lisa Standridge (R-Norman) released a statement commending Gov. Stitt for the operation, calling encampments “threats to public safety.”