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Operation SAFE clears out homeless encampment in Norman ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:50 PM CDT
A cleanup crew throws away bedding and furniture during an Operation SAFE encampment sweep in Norman on Friday, May 22.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
A cleanup crew throws away bedding and furniture during an Operation SAFE encampment sweep in Norman on Friday, May 22.

On Friday morning, Gov. Kevin Stitt directed the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct an encampment sweep in Norman.

The sweep was part of Operation SAFE, or Swift Action for Families Everywhere, an ongoing effort to remove homeless encampments on state property.

Shopping carts, tents, bedding, and other personal belongings were thrown into dumpsters. A press release from the Governor’s office said “thousands of needles and other dangerous materials” were also removed.

The encampment was located near nonprofit Food and Shelter. One person who was staying in the encampment said a temporary solution is needed before the recently voter-approved homeless shelter is built.

“To just destroy everything and tell people they can’t stay, that is totally inhumane,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Norman Police Department said it was not given advanced notice of the operation.

Food and Shelter and local service provider Norman Care-A-Vans were also not notified of the sweep ahead of time.

This action follows a body being discovered in the area. Stitt referred to the death as an overdose, but OSBI has not released a cause of death.

Following the operation, Sen. Lisa Standridge (R-Norman) released a statement commending Gov. Stitt for the operation, calling encampments “threats to public safety.”

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Housing homelessnessCity of Norman
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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