Oklahoma Highway Patrol make arrests at encampment on state property in Norman

Eyewitness accounts said between 30 and 50 people were arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

A cleaning crew equipped with backhoes cleared out and threw away personal belongings on state property. Norman Animal Welfare was also present and reportedly removed dogs from the area. Neither agency could be reached ahead of this story.

Director of shelter services at Norman nonprofit Food and Shelter Emily Wilkinson said like with previous sweeps carried out by state troopers, they were not given any prior notice.

"The difference this time is it’s a bigger operation. They had a paddy wagon, they’re taking their dogs, and they let them grab nothing this time. They let them grab no belongings this time at all," Wilkinson said.

This comes as Republican Senator Lisa Standridge of Norman has called on Governor Kevin Stitt to continue Operation SAFE sweeps in the city.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

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