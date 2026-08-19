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Oklahoma Highway Patrol make arrests at encampment on state property in Norman

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:35 PM CDT
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers sweep an encampment on state property along Reed Avenue next to nonprofit Food and Shelter in Norman.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers sweep an encampment on state property along Reed Avenue next to nonprofit Food and Shelter in Norman.

Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were back at the site of an encampment in Norman they cleared last week — this time dozens of arrests were made.

Eyewitness accounts said between 30 and 50 people were arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

A cleaning crew equipped with backhoes cleared out and threw away personal belongings on state property. Norman Animal Welfare was also present and reportedly removed dogs from the area. Neither agency could be reached ahead of this story.

Director of shelter services at Norman nonprofit Food and Shelter Emily Wilkinson said like with previous sweeps carried out by state troopers, they were not given any prior notice.

"The difference this time is it’s a bigger operation. They had a paddy wagon, they’re taking their dogs, and they let them grab nothing this time. They let them grab no belongings this time at all," Wilkinson said.

This comes as Republican Senator Lisa Standridge of Norman has called on Governor Kevin Stitt to continue Operation SAFE sweeps in the city.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

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Tags
Housing homelessnessCity of Normanoklahoma highway patrol
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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