Oklahoma City Housing Authority receives $25 million grant to revitalize Will Rogers Courts

Oklahoma City was one of four cities to be awarded over $25 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods program.

The grant will be used to reconstruct and revitalize Will Rogers Courts — the oldest public housing complex managed by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, which applied for the grant alongside the City of Oklahoma City.

OCHA Assistant Executive Director of Development and Community Revitalization Greg Shinn said the grant money will do more than just redevelop the Will Rogers Courts buildings, which were constructed in the late 1930s as WPA projects.

“It’s a complete neighborhood redevelopment. We’re going to move all the utilities underground. There will be new streets. This is going to be a really dramatic change for this entire area around what we're now calling Westwood Exchange,” Shinn said.

Additionally, Shinn said OCHA is partnering with the Community Action Agency of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Public Schools, and Edmond-based nonprofit Lilyfield to create an education plan for every child living in Will Rogers Courts.

Shinn said the entire project will take around eight years to complete. As the current residents are moved out in phases, their relocation costs will be covered and they will be given a selection of new housing options where their rent will stay the same. As the new housing is built, they will have the first right to return.