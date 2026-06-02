Interior Department withdraws decision affirming United Keetoowah Band shares Cherokee reservation

The U.S. Department of the Interior withdrew a decision last month that affirmed the Cherokee Nation shares its reservation with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.

Former DOI Solicitor William Doffermyre issued an M-Opinion on May 22 , reversing a Biden-era decision from January 2025 that declared the United Keetoowah Band was the equal successor to the reservation for some land acquisition purposes. That meant UKB would have exclusive jurisdiction of its trust lands, which could be used for gaming. At the time, the tribe continued plans to develop a casino.

But the May 22 opinion overrides the "entirety" of the Biden-era conclusion.

United Keetoowah Band leaders wrote Saturday that they were deeply disappointed in the move and the tribe will "pursue every avenue available" under law.

"The decision to withdraw is limited to one sentence opposing the M-Opinion's 56 pages with more than 400 citations," a statement from the tribe reads. "... The historical and legal record underlying United Keetoowah Band's treaty-based rights was not created by an M-Opinion – nor is it erased by its withdrawal. No single administrative decision can rewrite history, nor extinguish the rights that flow from it.

"As has been the case for all too long, our ultimate vindication will rely upon the judicial review, which the original M-Opinion and its baseless withdrawal will necessarily be part of."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated the withdrawal on Friday , arguing there is no policy throughout history that provides other tribes with Cherokee Nation's exclusive treaty rights.

"The (Biden-era) decision was so detached from law and fact that it was immediately suspended by the new administration in February 2025 and has today, unsurprisingly, been completely revoked," Hoskin wrote. "... Despite the United Keetoowah Band's ongoing efforts to rewrite history and lay claim to our Reservation, the truth of history and the rule of law always prevails."

In February 2025, the federal government paused all 20 solicitors' opinions issued under Biden's presidency. Six have since been withdrawn, and one has been reinstated, while the rest remain under review.

Doffermyre reportedly resigned the same day he issued the reversal.

A representative for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians did not answer follow-up questions after sending over the statement.

Representatives for Cherokee Nation and the Department of the Interior did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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