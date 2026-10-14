Osage Nation police investigating language homeschool program, execute warrant mid-lessons

Osage Nation police searched two locations where children were taught the tribe's language on Tuesday. Officers say they were responding to a report that property was removed from Daposka Ahnkodapi, the language immersion school that closed in August .

Cameron Pratt, a former language teacher at Daposka Ahnkodapi and current volunteer for the homeschooling initiative, said he was teaching at Amy Shackelford's home when police arrived.

Pratt said police confiscated Shackelford's phone outside and searched through backpacks for children's books.

"We're just talking about some kids' books here," Pratt said. "It ain't like we're a bunch of criminals here … we're just trying to be good people.

"Basically, the school day was disrupted after that. Many, many tears. Many people's patience pushed to the edge."

Another location in downtown Pawhuska was searched, according to a report from Osage News . The outlet reports ONPD Officer Dakota Doyle and Osage County Associate District Judge Burl Estes signed search warrants for alleged possession of stolen property, conspiracy, larceny and contributing to the delinquency.

Osage Nation Police Department released a statement saying the Osage County Court, a county government under the State of Oklahoma and not affiliated with the tribe, is issuing search warrants at multiple locations. The department denies it is trying to keep children from learning.

"We recognize the importance of education and the dedication of those who work to provide learning opportunities for children in our community," the department wrote in a statement. "Our responsibility, however, is to uphold the law and protect the property and interests of the Osage Nation and its citizens. Those responsibilities do not change based on the circumstances or the individuals involved."

ONPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Principal Chief Joe Tillman said ONPD has jurisdiction over the investigation.

"My office will not comment on or interfere with any ongoing investigative or legal proceedings, as these matters must be handled independently and in accordance with the law," Tillman wrote in an emailed statement. "I regret that today's events caused a disruption. The well-being and education of our children remain a top priority."

Geneva HorseChief Hamilton, a parent of one of the students in the program, said the books were gifted to the children by way of a grant and the move under the leadership of Tillman is unacceptable.

"I just feel like our language is under attack, and we need to get this man removed from office as quickly as possible," Hamilton said.

Hamilton added the program is looking to host lessons through the Osage Indian Baptist Church. Members of the church, she said, are on board.

Daposka Ahnkodapi

Daposka Ahnkodapi was closed in August as part of multiple closures announced by Tillman, who was inaugurated in July. He wrote the tribe was in a state of emergency and would have to cut around $38 million in spending.

The Osage Nation Congress has been at odds with the principal chief since then. Last month, the tribe's 12-member legislature authorized outside counsel to investigate Tillman's actions . They said the results could determine whether impeachment is viable.

And last week, the congress unanimously approved a bill to fund the reopening of Daposka Ahnkodapi. Tillman has yet to sign the legislation, and he could refuse to do so.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.