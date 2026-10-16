Osage bills about data center operations, reopening immersion school fail after pocket vetoes

Osage Nation Congress approved two bills on big issues earlier this month . But Tillman's inaction at the end of the legislative session is keeping them from becoming law.

ONCA 26-70 would've mandated that data center projects on the reservation require the legislature's approval. This bill came amid the tribe's minerals council considering allowing Google representatives to lease minerals in the area — a project planned for the southern end of Osage Nation called Project Spring .

Osage Nation Minerals Council opposed the bill, and sent a letter notifying Tillman, as reported by Osage News . The council noted its opposition does not mean it is taking a side on the data center project.

The other bill, ONCA 27-01 , would have funded the tribe's defunct private immersion school, Dapoksa Ankodapi, and two of its recently closed visitors centers.

Tillman did not sign either.

The tribe's constitution states, "Any bill passed during the last three days of a session may be presented to the Principal Chief during the three days following the day of final adjournment, and the Principal Chief may sign or not sign. If not signed, the bill does not become law."

In response, Tillman issued two statements about why he did not sign each bill.

On the Minerals Council legislation, he wrote that he was working to protect that body's autonomy.

"It is about preserving the integrity of our government and ensuring that authority remains with the body entrusted to exercise it," he wrote.

On the school closure, he again said there were financial challenges.

"Before restoring any program, we must be confident that it can operate safely, responsibly, and sustainably without jeopardizing other essential services that thousands of Osage people depend on," he wrote. "If enacted, this legislation would also leave the government with an unhealthy fund balance for the remainder of the fiscal year."

Tillman has been in hot water with the congress since he declared the financial state of emergency in August and announced the closures of Daposka Ahnkodapi, Harvest Land farm and the Pawhuska visitors center.

Last month, eleven members approved a special counsel to investigate three allegations related to the state of emergency and whether he pressured the tribe's attorney general at the time to press charges against the tribal treasurer. Osage News reports the Congress hired Tulsa attorney Patrick D. O'Connor of Moyers Martin LLP to conduct the investigation.

Thomas Pablo contributed to this report.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.