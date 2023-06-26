Oklahoma City Starbucks union workers strike over banned Pride decorations

Oklahoma City Starbucks partners and other community supporters formed a picket line outside the Starbucks store on 36th and May on Sunday morning.

The strike was in response to the company’s decision to ban Pride Month decorations at over 100 stores in the region including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

While the workers said the company originally denied banning Pride Month decorations, barista Niko Melton said the company has reversed their decision and allowed the stores to decorate for the final week of the month following media backlash.

“We’re not just going to have them up for one week. We’re queer every single month of the year and we want to show that,” Melton said.

This follows the Starbucks union filing an unfair labor practice complaint earlier this month.