© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Oklahoma City Starbucks union workers strike over banned Pride decorations

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT
Starbucks partners and community supporters form a picket line outside an Oklahoma City Starbucks location.
Hannah France
/
Starbucks partners and community supporters form a picket line outside an Oklahoma City Starbucks location.

Oklahoma City Starbucks partners and other community supporters formed a picket line outside the Starbucks store on 36th and May on Sunday morning.

The strike was in response to the company’s decision to ban Pride Month decorations at over 100 stores in the region including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

While the workers said the company originally denied banning Pride Month decorations, barista Niko Melton said the company has reversed their decision and allowed the stores to decorate for the final week of the month following media backlash.

“We’re not just going to have them up for one week. We’re queer every single month of the year and we want to show that,” Melton said.

This follows the Starbucks union filing an unfair labor practice complaint earlier this month.

Tags
News StarbucksLabor Unions
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.