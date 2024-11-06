Election results: Oklahomans support Trump, Tulsa elects first Black mayor and more

More than 1.5 million Oklahomans cast ballots in the 2024 election.

Some waited for hours in early voting lines while others sailed through to cast their ballots.

In the presidential race, Oklahomans once again voiced their support for former President Donald Trump.

But there was more on the ballot, including Oklahoma Supreme Court retention elections, a pair of state questions and a bevy of local races.

Here are the results of notable races from around the state.

Trump remains popular in Oklahoma

For the third time in a row, Oklahomans gave their presidential support to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Trump won all 77 counties, earning 66% of the vote. Vice President Kamala Harris carved out a little less than 32%. In Oklahoma County — the state’s largest county — Harris got more support, earning 48% of the vote. But Trump still won the county with 49.7% of the vote.

Third-party and independent candidates earned about 2% of the vote from Oklahoma combined, with the vast majority of Oklahomans selecting Harris or Trump. 52% percent of all registered voters in Oklahoma are Republicans. Just over a quarter are Democrats and about a fifth are Independents. Less than 1% are registered as Libertarians.

Tulsa elects first Black mayor

Tulsa voters picked Monroe Nichols as their next mayor over opponent Karen Keith.

Nichols is the first Black mayor in the city's history.

Nichols is a Democrat and a state representative serving District 72. He said he aims to end homelessness by 2030. According to his website, the establishment of a flexible funding account to serve the variety of needs of Tulsa’s homeless population will help him achieve that goal.

Nichols’ website also mentions he wants to strengthen relationships between tribal and local governments. He said he will appoint someone to serve as a Director of Tribal Policy and Partnerships.



Two Supreme Court justices retained, one rejected

Noma Gurich and James Edmondson will continue serving on the state Supreme Court. Yvonne Kauger lost her seat by only about 7,000 votes.

The two justices barely retained their seats, with Edmondson winning by 51% and Gurich by 50%.

The justices on the ballot have been at the center of recent criticism from conservative groups . More than $3 million was spent on political ads to sway voters against the justices — Yvonne Kauger, Noma Gurich and James Edmondson — nominated by former Democratic governors. Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs accused the justices on the ballot of being “ activist, liberal judges ” and are lobbying to change the judicial process.

Conversely, tribal and democratic leaders openly supported the justices' retention, including Indigenous leaders from five of Oklahoma’s largest tribal nations who endorsed them.

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals:

Three judges responsible for rulings in criminal matters were up for retention on the ballot: David Lewis, William Musseman and Scott Rowland. Voters decided all three should remain on the five-member Court of Criminal Appeals.

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals:

The six judges up for retention on the state’s court of civil appeals—Robert “Bobby” Bell, Timothy Downing, Brian Jack Goree, Jim Huber, E. Bay Mitchell III and Thomas E. Prince — secured their seats.

State legislative race results

Senate District 15: Lisa Standridge (R) v. Elizabeth Foreman (D)

Republican candidate Lisa Standridge will replace her husband, incumbent Rob Standridge, R- Norman, who termed out this year.

She received over 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat Elizabeth Forman, who ran uncontested in her party. Lisa Standridge’s campaign platform includes eliminating the state income tax and “push back against liberal indoctrination,” according to her website.

Lisa Standridge defeated fellow party member Robert C. Keyes in the August primary runoffs by 56 votes, securing her position as the GOP nominee for the senate district covering parts of Moore and Norman.

Senate District 21: Randy Grellner (R) v. Robin Fuxa (D)

Grellner will succeed state Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, who is stepping back after two terms in State Senate District 21.

Grellner defeated Democrat Robin Fuxa, who ran for the district uncontested by anyone in the party, winning the nomination outright.

Grellner focused his campaign on improving gas and oil policies, agriculture and rural health care. During a debate in Stillwater last week, Grellner said he wants to slow healthcare costs and will encourage Oklahoma residents to become healthier.

He said he would oppose any legislation in favor of abortion, saying life “starts at conception.” During Grellner’s campaign, he promoted “Christian values,” said he was “100% pro second amendment,” and reinforced his belief in an “America First agenda, declaring he’s “in line with” former President Donald Trump.

Senate District 47: Kelly E. Hines (R) v. Erin Brewer (D)

Republican Kelly E. Hines will replace outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who is term-limited.

Hines won almost 53% of the vote, defeating Democrat Erin Brewer, who won her party's nomination after running unopposed. Hines’ platform includes supporting the state’s aerospace industry and border security, according to his website.

Hines won his party’s nomination over Jenny Schmitt during the August primary runoff by 1,141 votes.

Senate District 46: Charles Barton (R) v. Mark Mann (D) v David Pilchman (I)

Democrat Mark Mann will be the next senator to represent an Oklahoma City district. Senate District 46 is in the heart of Oklahoma City, the most diverse senate district in the state. Mann secured it with more than 60% of the vote over Republican Charles Barton and Independent David Pilchman.

Republican candidate wins three-way race for Corporation Commission seat

Oklahomans chose Republican Brian Bingman to take over the Oklahoma Corporation Commission seat held by Bob Anthony for more than three decades.

The Corporation Commission regulates Oklahoma’s utilities and oil and gas drilling. Bingman’s campaign website touts a “pro-energy, pro-business” agenda that may be a departure from his predecessor’s. In recent years, Anthony’s votes on the commission tended to land more in favor of regulation than his peers.

Bingman is a 70-year-old Muscogee Nation citizen who lives in the Tulsa area. Before his political career, he worked in the oil and gas industry as a landman.

Bingman previously represented the Tulsa area in both chambers of the state legislature. Most recently, Bingman acted as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Secretary of State and Native American Affairs. He resigned from the cabinet last year to run for Corporation Commission.

Stitt endorsed Bingman’s candidacy, and so did his future colleagues on the Corporation Commission, Kim David and Todd Hiett. Hiett’s own role on the commission is in question after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving employees of companies the commission regulates.

Bingman beat two other Republican candidates in the June primaries. On Tuesday, he defeated Democrat Harold Spradling and Libertarian Chad Williams. Bingman received over 60% of the vote, with more than 90% of precincts reporting.

The other two seats on the Corporation Commission weren’t up for election this year. Todd Hiett’s seat will be up for election in 2026 and Kim David’s in 2028.

Races for Oklahoma's seats in U.S. Congress

Oklahomans voted to retain all five of their representatives in Congress. Although the state’s senators were not up for re-election, republican incumbents in the house faced Democratic and independent challengers.

Congressional District 1: Rep. Kevin Hern (R) v. Dennis Baker (D) v. Mark David Garcia Sanders (I)

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern defeated Democrat Dennis Baker and Independent Mark David Garcia Sanders.

Congressional District 2: Rep. Josh Brecheen (R) v. Brandon Wade (D) v. Ronnie Hopkins (I)

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen won re-election, defeating Democrat Brandon Wade and Independent Ronnie Hopkins.

Congressional District 3: Rep. Frank Lucas (R)

Republican Rep. Frank Lucas kept his seat representing the western part of the state because there was no democratic challenger. Lucas fended off Robin Carder and Darren Hamilton during primaries in June.

Congressional District 4: Rep. Tom Cole (R) v. Mary Brannon (D) v. Austin Nieves (I)

Republican Rep. Tom Cole won out over two competitors, Democrat Mary Brannon and Independent Austin Nieves. Cole retained his seat representing District 4.

Congressional District 5: Rep. Stephanie Bice (R) v. Madison Horn (D)

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won against Democratic challenger Madison Horn.

Voters approve one state question, reject other

Voters accepted one state question and rejected another.

The two state questions appeared on the ballot across Oklahoma. Both were constitutional amendments proposed by state lawmakers.

State Question 833 was rejected. It would have allowed for creating public infrastructure districts, or PIDs, which could organize public works projects within district boundaries. Funded by a special tax in the district, the projects would not have affected those whose properties lie outside its boundaries, even if they were in the same municipality.

State Question 834 aimed to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Oklahoma. It was approved in a landslide.

The amendment will change the state constitution to say only eligible citizens of the U.S. can vote in Oklahoma.

This protection is already baked into state law. There are some municipalities across the nation where noncitizens can vote in certain elections (such as noncitizen parents being able to vote in San Francisco school board elections), but no cities in Oklahoma allow noncitizen voting.



Edmond voters reject bond package

Voters in Edmond ultimately rejected a $231 million three-part bond package.

About 68% voted against the first measure, nearly 71% of voters said no to the second proposal and roughly 64% cast their ballots in opposition to the third measure.

If passed, the bonds would have raised property taxes by 14.3%. For the median homeowner in Edmond, this would have amounted to an extra $40.65 per month and $487.76 per year.

The tax increase would have lasted for 10 years if all three proposals were approved. If only some of the proposals had been approved, the tax increase would have lasted for less time, but it would still have been 14.3%.

The tax hike faced pushback from voters who felt it was too high.

The first proposal, worth $151 million, would have been used for street improvements. The second proposal covered six parks and recreational projects worth $70 million. The final proposal of the bond package aimed to direct $10 million to safety projects. The vast majority of the money — $9 million — would have been used to build a new fire station at Kelly Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, replacing Fire Station Number 3 near Danforth and Kelly.

Oklahoma County Sheriff retains his job

Oklahoma County residents voted to keep Republican Sheriff Tommie Johnson for a second term.

An Oklahoma City native, Johnson first worked for the Norman Police Department before being elected as the Oklahoma County Sheriff in 2020.

During his first term, Johnson oversaw the implementation of body-cameras on active-duty officers.

Johnson currently serves on the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the ‘jail trust’ that oversees the Oklahoma County Jail.

In recent years, the jail has come under fire for failed health inspections, understaffing and above-average death rates.

Johnson’s campaign this year pushed a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach and advocated for a heavier law enforcement presence around the county and Capitol.

Johnson had faced a series of attacks just a month prior to the election from the PAC Blue Horizon. The group spent $633,180 in advertisements against him.

Stillwater Data Center project to get OG&E power

Stillwater residents approved Oklahoma Gas & Electric, or OG&E, as the power provider for a proposed $3 billion dollar Data Center Project in the city.

The decision will allow OG&E to manage the high-voltage electricity needs for the center, while Stillwater Electric Utility will continue to serve the city’s grid.

Under the approved plan, Stillwater will receive a 3% franchise fee from OG&E, generating approximately $2.5 million annually once the center is operational. This revenue could be directed to city improvement projects, such as park amenities, public facilities, improved infrastructure and future economic development projects.

The proposed data center will have substantial electricity and water requirements. However, city officials say Stillwater’s existing water rights from Kaw Lake and an economic development agreement will prevent residents’ water or electric rates from increasing.

The affirmative vote is one of several steps needed before construction on the center can proceed.

