Three House districts select new representatives, Seminole approves Sunday alcohol sales and more election results

Voters in 16 Oklahoma counties headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for legislative seats, county questions and sales taxes.

You can find more results at elections.ok.gov.

Democrat wins decisive victory in House District 71

Democrat Amanda Clinton won decisively against Republican Beverly Atteberry in the race for Tulsa's House District 71, earning just shy of 85% of the vote.

Newly elected Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa, casts her ballot in House District 71.

On her website, Clinton touts her involvement with Planned Parenthood, running as a pro-choice candidate in a state where abortion is largely illegal. Clinton was previously an Emmy Award-winning creator and producer on the show Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People.

In a press release celebrating her victory, Clinton said her Cherokee background informs her goals for the 2026 legislative session.

"I grew up in the Cherokee Nation, where my tribe provided health care, educational opportunities and pathways to a career," Clinton said. "Our tribes have consistently demonstrated that when governments invest in people, everyone wins. It's time this state gets back to doing the same, and I promise to be a strong, outspoken voice in that effort."

Clinton also owns a consulting firm and worked as the communications director for Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols' campaign last year. Nichols endorsed Clinton in the race.

By winning the seat, Clinton replaces former Rep. Amanda Swope, D-Tulsa, who vacated the position to serve as the director of tribal policy and partnerships for the City of Tulsa.

House District 74 voters choose Republican who narrowly won primary race

After a tight race in the Republican primary for House District 74, Kevin Norwood won a more commanding victory in the general election.

Republican Kevin Norwood won the general election for House District 74.

The seat was left vacant when former Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, left for a position in Tulsa County government. His wife, Sheila Vancuren, lost last month's primary runoff to Norwood by just 43 ballots.

In the general election, Norwood earned almost 65% of the vote against Democrat Amy Hossain, amounting to a lead of 781 ballots.

Norwood, who is from Owasso, is a youth minister. He is an active community volunteer who earned the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Environmental Excellence Affiliate Champion designation for his work with Keep Owasso Beautiful. Norwood is endorsed by the state's 2nd Amendment Association and Oklahoma Faith Leaders. He wants to reduce what he calls wasteful spending in the government, a popular Republican platform at the national and state levels.

Former district judge earns open OKC House seat

Democrat Aletia Timmons, who previously served as a district judge before stepping down to run for the legislature, won the race for House District 97 with 59% of the vote.

Newly elected Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-OKC, formerly served as a district judge.

Timmons replaces former Rep. Jason Lowe, D-OKC, who now serves as Oklahoma County Commissioner. By beating fellow Democrat JeKia Harrison in the primary, she secured the seat, as no Republican or independent candidates filed to run.

On her website, Timmons highlights criminal justice reform and government transparency as key platforms.

Timmons also participated in a debate hosted by news outlets NonDoc and News 9 ahead of the election. She was asked about the pending construction of the new Oklahoma County Jail, which has faced delays and is now $400 million short of the funding needed to complete it. Timmons advocated for legislative action to solve some of the problems, expressing her view that the County Commission is unable to resolve the situation on its own.

Seminole County approves four propositions

Voters in Seminole County approved four propositions by margins above 60%. Three of those measures center around the extension of sales taxes through 2030, which are to be used for roads and infrastructure, the sheriff's office and the county's general fund, respectively.

The fourth measure allows for the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants every day. Currently, the county bans alcohol sales on Sundays.

