Oklahoma Election Results: Republicans maintain hold on state despite national blue wave

Oklahomans went to the polls Tuesday to decide their next governor, U.S. senator, attorney general and more. Also on the ballot were two state questions, races for the U.S. House of Representatives and a slew of state offices.

Find results below.

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U.S. Senate

Kevin Hern will continue to represent Oklahoma at the national level, this time as a member of the U.S. Senate. The Republican secured roughly 60% of the vote and will replace interim appointee Alan Armstrong, who was appointed to the seat in March after Trump tapped Markwayne Mullin to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Kevin Hern / hern.house.gov / hern.house.gov Rep. Kevin Hern's official headshot

Hern has represented Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2018. During his time in office, Hern sponsored pro-life legislation, bills aimed at limiting girls' and women's sports to those born as females and measures to allow tax-exempt non-profits to make political statements.

Hern was endorsed by Trump and aims to advance the president's Make America Great Again agenda. His campaign priorities included veteran support, economic growth, healthcare reform, anti-abortion laws and strict border control.

"The American Dream is under threat by the radical left and RINO Republicans, who oppose President Trump's 'America First' agenda and want to turn the United States into a third-world country," Hern said in a video announcing his candidacy.

He will start as soon as the election results are officially certified, instead of waiting until January. That follows an Attorney General's opinion on finishing out the rest of Mullin's term.

Congressional District 5

Incumbent Stephanie Bice narrowly held on to her seat in Oklahoma's 5th congressional district, earning 49.49% of the vote, in comparison to Democrat Jena Nelson's 48.22%. Two independent candidates split the remaining votes.

Democrats previously won the seat in 2018. Republicans regained it in 2020 when Bice was first elected. After the 2020 census, the district was redrawn to move parts of Oklahoma City out of it and rural areas in other counties in.

After internal polling revealed a tight contest, national Democrats made a late push to support Nelson in September. But that push was not ultimately enough to overcome Bice.

Bice's priorities include supporting veterans, securing the border, decreasing federal spending, strengthening Oklahoma agriculture and supporting Oklahoma's oil and gas industry.

In Oklahoma's 1st congressional district, Republican state Rep. Mark Tedford won with 52% of the vote. In the 2nd, 3rd and 4th congressional districts, incumbents Josh Brecheen, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole retained their seats.

Former Republican state Senator Mike Mazzei won 53% of the vote, earning him a trip to the Governor's Mansion.

Democratic nominee and former state House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson received support from just under 45% of voters.

Trump endorsed Mazzei shortly ahead of the Republican primary in June.

Oklahoma Legislature

Republicans will maintain their supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

"Oklahoma voters sent a clear message at the ballot box today, sweeping all statewide offices and reaffirming a supermajority in the state house. Despite the national trends, tonight's results demonstrate that Oklahomans continue to believe in the conservative principles, priorities and leadership that have helped move our state forward. I'm grateful to every Oklahoman who took the time to vote and to the candidates who stepped forward to serve their communities," House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said in a statement.

However, Democrats made the most ground in the state's House of Representatives in more than two decades, even if Republicans maintain their supermajority.

Democratic House floor leader Andy Fugate touted the wins.

"We're seeing it nationally, and we're seeing it right here in Oklahoma," he said.

Democratic voters flipped at least five seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from red to blue, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. The winners include:

House District 75, Joe Watkins, Tulsa defeated incumbent Rep. T.J. Marti.

House District 83, Dalton Gau, Oklahoma City defeated incumbent Rep. Eric Roberts.

House District 84, Jeffrey Perez, Bethany defeated incumbent Rep. Tammy West.

House District 95, Tegan Malone, Midwest City defeated incumbent Rep. Max Wolfley.

House District 100, Chaunte' Gilmore, NW Oklahoma City defeated incumbent Rep. Marilyn Stark.

Oklahoma Senate Democrats also defended all eight of their incumbent seats.

State Superintendent

Longtime educator Robert Franklin won the state superintendent's office with more than two-thirds of the vote.

The state superintendent chairs the State Board of Education and heads the State Department of Education. The officer also chairs the Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Education and is a voting member of the Statewide Charter School Board.

Franklin is a 44-year educator who has served as a special education teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and CareerTech associate superintendent. He is currently an education instructor at OU-Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame educator ran on depoliticizing the office — a sharp contrast to the last elected superintendent, conservative firebrand Ryan Walters.

Franklin was a registered Democrat until 2022 and garnered bipartisan support from Oklahoma teachers. He has received criticism for not being conservative enough to represent the Republican Party.

His primary runoff opponent, James Taylor, refused to endorse Franklin, citing disbelief in Franklin's conservative principles. He also pointed to an incident at a camp for students with disabilities in which Franklin allegedly left marks on a child.

Franklin beat pastor and former Tulsa Public Schools board member, Jennettie Marshall.

He will take over for interim superintendent Lindel Fields, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt after Walters abruptly left the office last September.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Republican superintendent candidate Robert Franklin speaks with StateImpact's Beth Wallis leading up to the Aug. 25 runoff.

Lieutenant Governor

Oklahoma voters elected Republican nominee T.W. Shannon as their next lieutenant governor. He garnered nearly 58% support in the general election, winning out over Democratic nominee Kelly Forbes.

The Oklahoma lieutenant governor has a handful of duties, including acting as governor when the sitting governor leaves the state and serving as president of the state senate.

From Lawton, Shannon was the first Black or Chickasaw person to be speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He was the national chair of Black Voices for Trump in 2020, served as senior advisor in the Trump administration and served as an Oklahoma Transportation Commissioner.

Leading up to the election, Shannon campaigned on plans to grow the state economy, support businesses and attract jobs to Oklahoma.

Attorney General

Former Republican state Rep. Jon Echols will make a return to public office, this time as the state's attorney general. He served for 12 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for House District 90 and was the longest-serving House majority leader.

The attorney and small business owner has centered his campaign on issues like immigration and supporting law enforcement, touting support from 60 county sheriffs.

He defeated former federal prosecutor Nick Coffey by more than 10 percentage points.

Unlike current Republican Attorney General Drummond, Echols said he supported St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

But he maintains a position similar to Drummond's on marijuana enforcement and challenging the Inola aluminum smelter.

He said he would improve the relationship between the tribal and state government, which he said have been at odds post-McGirt.

He also said that he would like to have a strong working relationship with whoever wins the governorship, stating he would use more private methods to hold them accountable.

Echols has said that Oklahoma should be working with the Trump administration on issues like immigration enforcement while also stating that he would defend Oklahoma against a possible liberal presidency.

Lionel Ramos / KOSU Candidate for Oklahoma Attorney General Jon Echols chats with a constituent during his race announcement event on Feb. 26, 2025, at the Christian Heritage Academy in Del City.

Treasurer

Outgoing State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd successfully secured another state office by winning her bid for treasurer.

Byrd, an accountant, cleared competition in the Republican primary from incumbent Todd Russ back in June. On Tuesday, she earned more than 75% of the vote, compared to Libertarian Kiefer Perry. Byrd did not face a Democratic opponent.

Byrd's platform included investing in tourism and conducting reviews of state healthcare agencies.

Byrd initially announced a run for lieutenant governor, but switched to treasurer during candidate filing. Before filing, President Trump endorsed former state House Speaker and USDA advisor T.W. Shannon in the race. Byrd later earned his endorsement for treasurer.

/ Screenshot Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd speaks at a press conference on October 1, 2020.

Commissioner of Labor

Republican state Rep. Kevin West beat out Democratic and Libertarian challengers to become Oklahoma's next Commissioner of Labor.

West, who lives in Moore, was elected to the House in 2016. He has several years of experience working in cabinet shops and later started his own.

Oklahoma House of Representatives / Republican state Rep. Kevin West

Much of West's platform focuses on expanding the trades, including growing CareerTech partnerships and creating pathways for veterans to enter these fields.

West also wants to ensure businesses have training in workplace safety before they are fined and punished.

Insurance Commissioner

Republican Bob Sullivan will be the state's next insurance commissioner.

Sullivan, a certified risk manager, campaigned on reducing homeowners' insurance rates through increasing competition on the market. According to a recent LendingTree study, Oklahoma had the highest average homeowners' insurance rate in the nation.

"We need a more healthy, competitive marketplace, and in my mind, that means more carriers, more competition in that market," Sullivan said. "I had the honor of working with multiple insurance companies throughout my career that do not write in the state of Oklahoma. It's my mission to recruit them and attract them to the state."

He defeated Democrat Craig MacIntyre.

Yukon Mayor

Yukon voters overwhelmingly elected Joe Phillips as their new mayor in a recall election, giving him more than 80% of the vote.

Phillips won over incumbent Yukon Mayor Brian Pillmore, who has faced community backlash in recent months over the sale of city land to a data center developer. City officials approved an initiative petition to recall Pillmore in August, which led to the recall election Tuesday.

Newly elected Phillips will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. He is a former assistant athletic director and head baseball coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Phillips prioritizes honesty, transparency and being a "strong voice for the people."

Since former Mayor Pillmore has been recalled from office, he can't hold a city government office or position for the next year.

Oklahoma County jail tax

Oklahoma County voters failed to pass a sales tax measure to fund a new county jail's construction and operation, with over 62% voting against the proposal.

In 2022, voters approved a $260 million bond to build a new jail, but the project's price tag quickly ballooned. It's now estimated to cost around $860 million, and the county started construction despite the shortfall.

If voters had approved the sales tax, the revenue would have filled the budget shortfall.

The county has no expected timeline for when the jail will be complete and has not released a specific budget plan or assessment of the total financial need to complete the project.

State Question 845

Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly rejected a state question that would have reshaped judicial selections in the state's highest courts.

A 15-member Judicial Nominating Commission nominates judges to the state's Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Court of Civil Appeals, District and Associate District Judgeships. From a shortlist the JNC produces, the governor selects the individual who will ultimately serve.

The commission was created in the wake of a 1960sbribery scandal on the Oklahoma Supreme Court. For years, judges accepted money in exchange for favorable decisions. In 1967, Oklahomans voted to amend the state's constitution to free judges from partisan campaigning.

State Question 845 would have reshaped how that nomination commission works. It would have removed partisan requirements, shifted who makes selections for the panel and removed a requirement that members not serve consecutive terms.

Voters rejected the question by a wide margin, with more than 70% voting "no."

State Question 847

Despite the possibility of lower taxes, Oklahomans voted to maintain the current annual property tax growth rate.

Oklahoma law caps property tax growth at 3% for homestead and agricultural properties and 5% for real properties. The question would have decreased those caps by more than 1% each, beginning in 2027.

In Oklahoma, property taxes are a primary source of local revenue for public schools, county governments and other local services. The tax revenue stays local instead of going to the state.

Opponents included Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who said that if passed, it would mean less money for education and other public services, from roads to public libraries.

While budgets for these services would not have been cut, opponents said future revenue growth would have been slowed and hampered any service that relies on property taxes in the future.