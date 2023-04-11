Community conversations begin this week around reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, descendants

A series of community conversations about the impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre will kick off today at the 36th Street North Event Center.

The Beyond Apology session will examine repair and reparations for the harm caused by the race massacre, with conversations today and Thursday, as well as more coming in the next couple months.

The Tulsa Race Massacre was famously forgotten in Oklahoma history classes for decades. It occurred over several days in 1921 when a mob of white people destroyed businesses and killed an untold number of Black people in Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

Tulsa' City Council formally apologized for the city's role in the massacre in 2021 to mark a centennial commemoration of the tragedy. But the city is not obligated to take any formal action for that apology.

The Beyond Apology sessions are designed to be a first step. City Council will consider further action following a report assembled by the Oklahoma State University Center for Public Life, relying on the community feedback from the sessions. Learn more and RSVP at the event's website.

Beyond Apology session schedule

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

5:00pm-8:00pm

36th Street North Event Center

(1125 E 36th St N)

Thursday, April 13, 2023

5:00pm-8:00pm

TCC Southeast Campus

(10300 E 81st St.)

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

5:00pm-8:00pm

36th Street North Event Center

(1125 E 36th St N)

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

5:00pm-8:00pm

Greenwood Cultural Center

(322 N. Greenwood Ave.)

