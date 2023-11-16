Oklahoma City Starbucks workers join nationwide strike effort

Striking Starbucks workers and supporters gathered outside the store on 36th and May on the company’s Red Cup Day, an annual promotional event to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Starbucks worker and union organizer Collin Pollitt said the strike is an effort to bring the company to the bargaining table.

“Red Cup Day is a chronically understaffed day and Starbucks continues to violate labor laws instead of bargain in good faith with us,” Pollitt said.

This strike comes as sentiments toward the Starbucks Workers Union is mixed in the OKC metro area, as one currently union store has filed a petition for a decertification vote while another store in Midwest City has recently voted to join the union.

