Oklahoma City Starbucks workers join nationwide strike effort

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST
Starbucks workers at 36th and May in Oklahoma City join a nationwide strike effort on the company's Red Cup Day.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Starbucks workers at 36th and May in Oklahoma City join a nationwide strike effort on the company's Red Cup Day.

Hundreds of Starbucks workers across the country are using the company’s lucrative holiday season to bring attention to labor violations.

Striking Starbucks workers and supporters gathered outside the store on 36th and May on the company’s Red Cup Day, an annual promotional event to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Starbucks worker and union organizer Collin Pollitt said the strike is an effort to bring the company to the bargaining table.

“Red Cup Day is a chronically understaffed day and Starbucks continues to violate labor laws instead of bargain in good faith with us,” Pollitt said.

This strike comes as sentiments toward the Starbucks Workers Union is mixed in the OKC metro area, as one currently union store has filed a petition for a decertification vote while another store in Midwest City has recently voted to join the union.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
