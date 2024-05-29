Work on Interstate-235 likely to cause traffic headaches for Oklahoma City motorists

Many Central Oklahomans will have to find a new route for daily commutes around Oklahoma City.

Construction on the southbound lanes of Interstate 235 recently wrapped up. But now construction has begun on the northbound lanes, and it will snarl traffic and close lanes on multiple major thoroughfares.

Construction on the northbound I-235 bridge rehabilitation project began Tuesday night.

Motorists should expect significant delays at the junction of I-235, I-35 and I-40. Traffic will be shifted and narrowed between I-40 and Sheridan Avenue on Northbound I-235 through July.

The project is rehabilitating bridges over Reno Avenue, the Union Pacific Railroad and Sheridan Avenue.

The $4 million project is set to be completed by Built Right Construction by the end of July. There are also incentives for the rehabilitation project to be completed even sooner.

