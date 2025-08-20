© 2025 KGOU
Pioneer Library System sues city of Norman over mold-damaged library

KGOU | By Hannah France,
Nyk Daniels
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:40 AM CDT
Officials for the City of Norman closed the facility on November 16th following positive mold tests from a mold remediation service. The library could reopen in 5 months, pending remediation progress.
Britny Cordera
/
KGOU

The Pioneer Library System is suing the the city of Norman following the indefinite closure of the city's Central Public Library.

Last week, the Pioneer Library System filed a lawsuit in the Cleveland County District Court against the City of Norman and the Norman Municipal Authority for breach of contract and negligence regarding the Central Public Library.

The library closed indefinitely in April of last year due to extensive and severe damage from mold.

The mold was first detected in November of 2023.

In October of 2024, the City of Norman filed a lawsuit against the contracting companies responsible for building the library, claiming the current mold issue is a result of their negligence.

This new lawsuit from the Pioneer Library System claims it has suffered more than $75,000 in damages, including lost materials and the cost of having to open a temporary location.
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU's staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
