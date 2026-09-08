Oklahoma City to bring in water from Canton Lake
The release of water from Canton Lake to Oklahoma City is scheduled to begin in mid-September.
Oklahoma is still mired in drought and triple-digit heat.
Canton Lake is currently about 1.6 feet below normal. After the water is released to Oklahoma City, the Canton Lake Association projects the lake will drop another 3 feet.
After it leaves Canton, the water journeys about 100 miles down the North Canadian River to reach Lake Hefner. Along the way, about 30-40% of the water is expected to evaporate or soak into the riverbed and banks.
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board voted on a release request from Oklahoma City just before Labor Day weekend. The release is currently planned for Sept. 17, according to a spokeswoman for Oklahoma City, "as recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."
The Corps manages the dam at Canton Lake.
Lake Hefner stores about 40% of OKC's drinking water, and its levels have been steadily dropping because of hot and dry weather.
Oklahoma City has drawn from Canton Lake before in 2013, 2022 and 2024.
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