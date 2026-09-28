Oklahoma cattle group says ICE activity ripples through supply chain

Three industry groups in states with some of the highest beef cattle-production in the nation, released a joint statement saying ICE activity is causing disruptions with costly and unnecessary impacts on an already pressured industry.

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, Kansas Livestock Association and Texas Feeders Association issued the statement after ICE ramped up its presence in southwest Kansas communities' home to big meat processing facilities. Local governing bodies say they were not notified in advance.

"We urge federal officials to conduct enforcement actions in a lawful, orderly, and transparent manner; respect due process; and communicate clearly with affected employers and communities," southwest Kansas municipal leaders said in a joint statement.

Although the cattle industry groups said they respect the responsibility of federal authorities to enforce the law, the cattle industry and rural communities depend on a stable workforce. Sudden disruptions to that workforce can create immediate consequences for animal welfare, industry operations and the economy.

"These ICE operations are having a massive chilling effect on the legal, documented, skilled workers that put beef on the table and keep the cattle supply chain moving," according to the statement. "Additionally, these types of disruptions will lead to higher beef prices for consumers."

The statement describes reports of thousands of fed cattle slated for shipping to processors that are now delayed, leading to millions of dollars lost in revenue and more costs. Because of workforce disruptions, the supply chain has developed multiple chokepoints, including at feedyards, dairies, processors, feed and grain companies, transportation hubs and community services.

This comes during a time of major uncertainty in the beef industry. Drought conditions continue across much of the state and region, causing producers to haul water to animals or think about selling cattle.

The Trump Administration is planning to import more beef in an effort to bring historically high beef prices down — a move that could cost Oklahoma producers long term.

"[The disruptions] are a costly and unnecessary impact to cattle producers already suffering from unwelcome political interference to both the markets as well as the physical supply chain," according to the statement. "Frustratingly, the harm these actions cause to cattle producers last for days and weeks after such operations conclude."

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