New Oklahoma medical marijuana packaging rules take effect Nov.1

Oklahoma dispensaries might be flashy on the outside, but inside their product packaging will soon be less showy.

A new law taking effect Nov. 1 changes packaging and labeling medical marijuana products for eating or drinking.

Signed into law last legislative session, House Bill 4454 requires edibles and medical marijuana drinks to clearly mark the number of THC servings per package and the amount of THC in each serving.

It also states edible medical marijuana packaging can't be attractive to children under 18. That includes making them in the shape of people, cartoons, animals or bears that look like candy.

Images or words designed to appeal to children also can't be used.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials say products produced, processed, packaged or transferred to a dispensary by Nov. 1 must meet the new requirements.

"Beginning on Nov. 1, the transfer of any products to a dispensary that are not in compliance with HB 4454's new requirements is prohibited," according to a press release from the authority .

But dispensaries can retain, display or sell remaining inventory falling short of the new standards on or after Oct. 31.

Industry advocates have said the law is hard to follow, and producers haven't received support from the agency to ensure compliance.

The authority will begin enforcing the new law in November.

"The agency's compliance inspection team is undergoing thorough training ahead of the effective date to support consistent, fair enforcement statewide," according to the press release.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.