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Oklahoma businessman and Bob Mills Furniture founder dies at 79

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:36 PM CST
Bob Mills died Monday at age 79.
Bob Mills Furniture
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Bob Mills died Monday at age 79.

Prominent Oklahoma businessman and furniture store founder Bob Mills has died.

Mills started his furniture store franchise in 1971 in downtown Oklahoma City and oversaw the business as it expanded to multiple markets across Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

His family called his passing an immeasurable loss on social media and thanked the public for being part of his life’s work and legacy.

Bob Mills Furniture will continue operating after his death. Mills was 79 years old.
Oklahoma News
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
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