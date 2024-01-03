AM NewsBrief: Jan. 3, 2024

OK County Commissions Narrow List For New Jail Location

Oklahoma County Commissioners have narrowed the list of possible locations for the new jail.

During their meeting Tuesday, county commissions removed the sites in Luther and at 1901 E Grand Blvd. in Southeast Oklahoma City.

Now, two options remain on the table: SE 29th St. west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and at Interstates 40 and 44 near the Stockyards.

Last month, the FAA declined the commissioners’ offer on the property near Will Rogers World Airport.

Commissioners say it’s possible other sites for the new jail could be considered. However, the option to build the new jail at the current jail location in downtown has been ruled out.

Commissioners hope to make a final selection within the next few weeks.



Proposed Budget Increase For New Oklahoma City Stadium

Oklahoma City voters recently approved a new arena for the city’s NBA team, but another stadium - this one, for soccer - may receive additional funding.

The Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee will meet on Jan. 4 to consider using economic development funds to increase the MAPS4 budget for a new multipurpose soccer stadium from $41 million to $71 million.

The additional $30 million would come into play if the stadium is located downtown, which would allow more funds to pay for the stadium’s construction costs.

The OKC Energy Football Club ownership is under contract to purchase an undeveloped property south of Bricktown and plans to donate over seven acres to the City for the new stadium.

The plans for the stadium include a United States Soccer Federation-approved pitch and seating for 8,000 spectators.

Tax Credit For Family Caregivers Now In Effect

The new year means dozens of new laws are now in effect in Oklahoma. Among them is a new tax credit for family caregivers.

State lawmakers passed the Caring for Caregivers Act during the 2023 legislative session.

The tax credit helps offset out of pocket expenses for family members who care for an older relative.

Services like a home health aide, adult day care and medical equipment are eligible expenses.

Those receiving care must be at least 62 years old and live in a private residence—not a licensed care facility.

The tax credit is capped at $2,000 a year, but goes up to $3,000 for those caring for a veteran or someone with dementia.

Nonprofit organization AARP says Oklahoma is the first state in the nation to adopt an expansive tax credit for family caregivers.

State Receives First Made-In-Oklahoma Canoo EVs

Oklahoma is receiving its first electric vehicles from EV manufacturer Canoo. These are the first made-in-Oklahoma EV’s meant to modernize the state’s fleet of vehicles.

Three Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, or LDVs, will go to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Corrections as part of an initiative from Gov. Kevin Stitt to downsize and electrify the state’s overall fleet of vehicles.

The LDVs delivered to the state cost in total over $119,000 and are the first commercial motor vehicles built in-state since 2006. The vehicles are also the first to come out of Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City.

Following an order signed in 2023 by Stitt, the state’s fleet management service has helped agencies across Oklahoma turn in 917 old vehicles.

