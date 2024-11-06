AM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2024

Trump Sets Record with Landslide Win in Oklahoma's 2024 Election

Not surprisingly, Republican Donald Trump carried Oklahoma and its seven Electoral College votes in Tuesday’s presidential election by a 34-point margin.

Trump easily won Oklahoma each time he’s been on the ballot, but in 2024, he got more votes here than he ever has before, as well as his highest percentage of the vote.

Just more than 66% of Oklahoma voters went for Trump this time around. That’s slightly more than the 65% he got in 2020 and 2016.

All told, Trump notched 1,035,219 votes, about 15,000 more than in 2020, and about 85,000 more than in 2016.

Trump won in every single county in the state, including narrowly in Oklahoma County. Third party candidates were barely a blip in the race, though Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did crack the 1% mark.

Oklahoma GOP Leaders Celebrate Trump’s Statewide Sweep

Oklahoma Republican leaders touted former president Donald Trump’s win of the state’s 77 counties Tuesday night as an optimistic sign for Oklahoma and the nation.

Between live music sessions and raffle drawings for cash awards, Republican leaders took the stage at the GOP’s election night watch party and made their case for another Trump presidency.

Among the speakers were Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. James Lankford, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice — who easily won her reelection — and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt laid out what he thinks a Trump win would mean for Oklahomans.

"Day one in office, President Trump is going to secure our border. He's going to unleash energy independence," Stitt said.

Stitt also used the opportunity to bash certain state-level justices who’ve ruled against his interests in the past, saying they are “legislating from the bench.”

He’d like to appoint conservative, business-minded judges to state courts, he says.

Oklahoma’s GOP Congressional Delegation Holds Firm as Incumbents Sweep Midterm Races

Four of Oklahoma’s five U.S. House seats were up for grabs this general election. The Republican incumbents easily won out over their Democratic and Independent challengers.

Congressional District 5 Rep. Stephanie Bice won re-election against Democratic challenger Madison Horn with 60% of the vote.

District 1 Rep. Kevin Hern, District 2 Representative Josh Brecheen, and District 4 Rep. Tom Cole each faced two opponents and won with at least 60% of the vote.

Congressional District 3 Rep. Frank Lucas kept his seat representing the western part of the state because there was no challenger. Lucas fended off Robin Carder and Darren Hamilton during primaries in June.

It all adds up to mean that Oklahoma’s congressional delegation will remain just as it is now.

Oklahoma Democrats Gather in OKC

The Oklahoma Democratic Party gathered at an Oklahoma City theater to watch preliminary presidential results with bated breath.

Hundreds of people listened to the funky stylings of a local R&B band and watched election results roll in on a huge screen.

Outgoing Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice was among them. Nice is headed for the state senate next year — her race was decided in the primaries. She says she’s heartened by how close Oklahoma County came to turning blue in the presidential race.

"Oklahoma is usually discounted because people say, Oh, that's a red state. Oh, you know, that's just Republicans. Oh, that's but we're here. Hello, you know, hi. We're still fighting the good fight on the local level, the state level and and trying to break those ceilings as well on, you know, the the national level," said Nice.

Oklahoma County Re-elects Sheriff Tommie Johnson

Oklahoma County residents voted to keep Republican Sheriff Tommie Johnson for a second term.

An Oklahoma City native, Johnson worked for the Norman Police Department before being elected as the Oklahoma County Sheriff in 2020. He defeated Democratic challenger Wayland Cubit with almost 60% of the vote.

During his first term, Johnson oversaw the implementation of body cameras on active-duty officers.

Johnson currently serves on the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the ‘jail trust’ that oversees the Oklahoma County Jail. In recent years, the jail has come under fire for failed health inspections, understaffing and above-average death rates.

Johnson had faced a series of attacks just a month prior to this election from outsider PAC Blue Horizon. The group spent more than six hundred thousand dollars in advertisements against him.

Oklahoma State Questions

Oklahoma voters approved one state question while rejecting another.

Both state questions were constitutional amendments proposed by state lawmakers.

State Question 833 was not approved. It would have allowed for the creation of public infrastructure districts. These districts would be able to organize public works projects within district boundaries.

State Question 834 aimed to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Oklahoma.

It passed in a landslide.

The amendment changes the state constitution to say only eligible citizens of the U.S. can vote in Oklahoma. This protection is already baked into state law.

There are some municipalities across the nation where noncitizens can vote in certain elections. But none are in Oklahoma.

Read about more election results here.