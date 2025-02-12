AM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2025

Gov. Stitt Overhauls State Board of Education, Replaces Three Members

Gov. Kevin Stitt is shaking up the State Board of Education. Stitt announced Tuesday he was removing three members and nominated three others to take their place.

Donald Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson are off the governing board of the State Department of Education.

In a news release, Stitt cites Oklahoma’s low national test scores and “needless political drama.”

The remaining board members, Sarah Lepak and Zach Archer, were absent from the board’s last meeting in which it passed a slew of controversial administrative rules.

The two have also pushed back on State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ initiatives, such as the classroom Bible mandate and the requirement for Tulsa Public Schools to give monthly in-person updates to the board.

Stitt nominated Ryan Deathredge from Kingfisher, Michael Tinney from Norman and Chris VanDenhende from Tulsa. They are subject to approval by the state Senate.

Oklahoma Elections

Voters in 49 counties across Oklahoma went to the polls to decide on new mayors, school bond issues and more.

In Edmond, voters will need to come back to the polls in April to pick between the top two finishers in the mayoral primary. Mark Nash and Tom Robins emerged as the top candidates, each receiving just under 35 percent of the vote.

Oklahoma City will have two new members on its city council. Katrina Bedell Avers defeated incumbent Barbara Peck for her southwest OKC ward. On the city’s eastside, Camal Pennington and John Pettis, Jr. were the top two vote-getters and will participate in an April runoff election.

Norman voters chose a new mayor and new city councilmembers.

Norman voters elected Stephen Tyler Holman as their new mayor on Tuesday. Holman received 61% of the vote, while incumbent mayor Larry Heikilla received 35%. Political newcomer and attorney Riley Mullinix received under 4% of the vote.

Prior to this election, Holman served as the City Councilmember for Ward 7 for nearly 12 years.

Holman’s campaign focused on affordable housing, protecting the Lake Thunderbird watershed, and enhancing public services.

Additionally, residents of odd-numbered wards voted on their council members.

In Ward 1, David Gandesbery unseated incumbent councilmember Austin Ball, who was charged in Cleveland County with embezzlement late last month.

Wards 3 and 5 voted to keep their current councilmembers, Bree Montoya and Michael Nash, respectively.

Kimberly Blodgett won over Amanda Chaffin to become the new Ward 7 councilmember, replacing Holman.

Panel Passes Bill Putting Restrictions on Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

A bill passed by a senate committee Monday places additional restrictions on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The new bill would require OTA to provide additional notice to affected property owners.

Oklahoma Voice reports SB 80 passed with a vote of 12 to 0 Monday in the Senate Aeronautics and Transportation Committee.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is working on a 15 year turnpike expansion and improvement project that includes the proposed turnpike through Norman.

SB 80 requires a 30-day comment period with a public hearing, a map of the changes and impacts for businesses, governments and consumers, and additional notification for all property owners impacted before new construction or modification.

If it becomes law, failure to comply with the bill could result in civil action against the OTA.

New Exhibit at Cowboy Museum Showcases the Evolution of Cowboy Boots

A new exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum explores how cowboy boots scooted from saddle stirrups to fashion catwalks.

Glass cases here contain every boot from the bronze-dipped and diamond-studded variety… to antique riding boots and more simple footwear worn by famous figures like Will Rogers.

Cowboys Boots: From Roundups to Runways is the museum's exhibit showing the cowboy boots’ beginnings as military riding cavalry gear to the boot known today.

David Davis is the museum’s chief curatorial officer.

“When it comes to that question of ‘Why, boots? Why now?’ And it's funny how many times I've been asked that question, but my answer is, ‘It's always a good time for boots," said Davis.

The exhibit runs through May 4.

