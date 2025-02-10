Panel passes bill putting restrictions on Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

A Senate panel on Monday passed a bill that would put additional restrictions on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority before it builds or modifies toll roads.

Senate Bill 80 would require the OTA to give notice to all affected property owners before a new construction or modification is made to an existing turnpike.

It would also require a 30-day comment period for all interested parties, followed by a public hearing, and mandate that OTA provide a map of the changes and consider the impact on businesses, governments and consumers.

If the agency fails to comply, a civil action can be brought with the prevailing party entitled to court costs and attorney fees.

The Senate Aeronautics and Transportation Committee passed Senate Bill 80 by a vote of 12-0, but not before striking the measure’s title and peppering the author, Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman, with questions. Striking title is a legislative move to slow the bill down.

The OTA is in the midst of a 15-year, $8.2 billion turnpike expansion and improvement project that includes a controversial turnpike in the Norman area.

Sen. Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, asked if the OTA already is required to provide a notice to the public.

“They do, however I don’t feel they are standard,” Standrige said. “This would allow proper notice by certified mail. Sometimes, notification has just come by through a newspaper and there is a gap there.”

Stewart questioned the use of the word modification, adding it could be the addition of a barrier wall or maintenance work.

She said she is willing to make changes to the wording to make it more clear.

Sen. Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson, said there is ambiguity in the measure.

The bill talks about giving notice to “all affected property owners,” which could encompass a large radius and be possibly difficult, Alvord said.

Standridge said she would be happy to add a radius to the bill.

“The bill does not state that the authority change their turnpike, it just makes sure that Oklahomans are heard,” Standridge said.

The measure would not impact the ability of the Legislature to determine routes, Standridge said.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, questioned who would be the adjudicating authority to determine if there had been a violation.

Standridge said it could be added to the bill.

The measure heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

