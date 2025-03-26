AM NewsBrief: March 26, 2025

Measles Outbreak In Oklahoma Expands

Oklahoma is reporting five new measles cases this week.

The State Department of Health said its total of nine reported cases are among unvaccinated individuals in northeastern Oklahoma.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has reported seven confirmed measles cases and two probable cases. Two cases previously reported as probable were updated to confirmed cases because they were linked to a close contact who had confirmatory measles testing.

The agency said all of the cases are linked to exposure to household or extended family, and the four initial cases reported exposure to the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which has so far infected 370 people.

Investigations into the five new cases found no additional public setting exposures.

The State Department of Health is updating its measles website every Tuesday and Friday at noon.

If any public setting exposures are identified, it will update the page immediately.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Move to Cut Number of Elections to Boost Voter Turnout

Lawmakers are ready to reduce the number of state and local elections each year in Oklahoma.

House Bill 2106 by Edmond Republican Mike Osburn aims to increase voter participation by reducing voter fatigue.

The measure limits Oklahoma to five elections a year, with certain exceptions related to special elections called by the governor.

As it stands, Oklahoma’s election dates are numerous and often scheduled at the pace of once a month. That’s a cap of 12 elections on odd-number years and seven on even-numbered years.

In a press release, Osburn called his bill a "common sense" way to streamline the voting process and keep people focused on their representation.

The measure passed the floor this week with a 92-0 unanimous vote.

Another similar measure proposed across the rotunda, Senate Bill 652, also passed its chamber of origin with a unanimous vote.

Oklahoma Could Be The Next State to Require Schools to Show Fetal Development Video

Oklahoma schools could be required to show students a fetal development video produced by an anti-abortion activism group.

House Bill 1603 by Oklahoma City Representative Emily Gise passed the House Floor Monday.

“Baby Olivia” is a three-minute, high-definition, computer-generated animated ultrasound video from the anti-abortion group Live Action.

While the legislation doesn’t name the “Baby Olivia” video specifically, it calls for a high-definition, computer-generated animated ultrasound video at least three minutes long. Similar legislation is underway in at least six other states.

Gise denies Live Action was involved in crafting the legislation and says there are “several videos” that would fit the language of the bill, but did not provide examples.

The bill would make viewing the video a graduation requirement, but only for students whose parents opt-in.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Proper Venue For Oklahoma's EPA Challenge

Oklahoma’s plan to meet federal smog regulations has been in limbo since the EPA rejected it in 2023 and the state sued in response. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about whether they should decide the case or bounce it back to a lower court.

The Good Neighbor Plan aimed to enforce federal air quality standards and prevent states from sending smog to downwind neighbors.

The EPA rejected Oklahoma’s proposed plan to stop its smog from floating down to Texas.

The U.S. Supreme Court already paused enforcement of the Good Neighbor Plan, while it works through several challenges to the policy, including Oklahoma v. EPA, which says the rejection is federal overreach.

Attorney Mithun Mansinghani argued the case is a local issue and should be sent back to district court in Oklahoma. Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back.

"EPA made clear that interstate ozone transport is a quote “regional scale pollution problem," said Mansinghani.

"Yeah, but it crosses the country in ways that don't respect our jurisdictional boundaries between circuits," Gorsush said.

It’s unclear when the court will announce a decision.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

